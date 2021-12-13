Viih Tube reveals having been raped at age 16: ‘She blamed me’

In her book “Cancelada”, Viih Tube tries to reflect on the culture of cancellation and recalls her moments of fragility in the past, when she was exposed and persecuted on social media, whether for her career on Youtube or for her participation in “BBB 21”.
Among the various traumas and delicate situations that he faced throughout his life, one story stands out for the brutality of what happened. At just 16 years old, Viih Tube remembers having been the victim of a rape and to this day, regrets that he was unable to talk about it sooner.
trip interrupted
Viih reports that, during a trip he took, he met a young man with whom he exchanged kisses and caresses. But soon, the affections turned into insistence and violence.
I said “no” several times, but it wasn’t enough. I’ve been raped. Even though I knew I tried to avoid it, I blamed myself for not doing anything but pushing him.
Viih Tube in excerpt from “Cancelled”
Guilt
Viih Tube says that she never wanted to bring the matter to the public because she felt guilty about what happened and only with time, learned that women cannot be held responsible when situations like this occur.
The rape is always to blame, never the victim. Back then, I wasn’t aware that I didn’t need to be ashamed. It’s the kind of thing you don’t forget.
dealing with trauma
Viih Tube never got to report the boy to the police because he felt he would not receive support or that he would not be able to prove the story. But she always warned other women and friends to stay away from the boy who still lives in the same circle as her.
To this day, I have to live with the man who raped me, because we work in the same environment, which gives me the creeps.