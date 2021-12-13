Viih Tube reveals that he was raped at age 16

Viih Tube revealed, in his book Cancelada, where he reflects on the culture of cancellation and recalls moments of fragility from the past, that he was a victim of rape when he was 16 years old. In an excerpt of the work released by Splash, from UOL, the ex-BBB regrets that she was not able to talk about the subject sooner.

According to Viih Tube, she met a guy on a trip and exchanged some kisses and caresses with him. The affection, however, turned into violence.

viih tube cover Viih Tube revealed that she was raped when she was 16 years oldReproduction/Instagram Viih Tube_2 (1) She said she is still forced to live with the man who raped herImage courtesy of Metropolis viih tube The report was made in the book Cancelada, where the ex-BBB talks about the culture of cancellationPlay/GloboPlay viih tube She didn’t reveal who the man who raped her isReproduction/Instagram bruno magri and viih tube instagram Bruno Magri and Viih Tube broke upReproduction/Instagram 0

“I said ‘no’ several times, but it wasn’t enough. I’ve been raped. Even though I knew I tried to avoid it, I blamed myself for not having done anything but push him,” said the former BBC.

The blonde commented that she did not bring the matter to the public before because she felt guilty about what happened and, only with time, understood that women cannot be responsible for situations of this kind. The rape is always to blame, never the victim. Back then, I wasn’t aware that I didn’t need to be ashamed. It’s the kind of thing we don’t forget,” he says.

The young woman never reported the boy to the police, but she always warned friends and other women to stay away from the man who until today lives in the same circle as her: “To this day, I am forced to live with the man who raped me, because we work at the even kinda, which gives me the chills.”

