Viih Tube vents about betrayal of ex Bruno Magri: “I knew it”

viih tube used social media this Monday (13) and unburdened himself again about the breakup with Bruno Magri. This time, the actress and ex-BBB spoke out around rumors that she had been betrayed by the digital influencer before joining the reality show.

“I knew it”

“I feel like I’m so happy with you and I’m being the most real version possible so I’m not going to peach and pretend I’m not seeing because I’m seeing everything.”, she started, that claimed to have knowledge of the betrayal. “I knew about the betrayal, yes, it was one of the reasons for the breakup, but I chose not to expose it because I didn’t need to. I’ve been so canceled on the internet and I would never wish that for Bruno”, he said.

“So even though I was cuckold, I wasn’t going to do that. The breakup was really good, I didn’t lie to you. There was no fighting, cursing, yelling, there was no hate, nothing, I just realized that really things would never be the same again, I would never be the same again, everything was weird, and we decided to break up”, said Viih Tube, who had announced the end of their relationship with him in October, after three years together.

Lastly, Viih Tube called for an end to new buzz around the subject, and wished that no virtual attacks were made against Bruno Magri. “I forgave myself for going through this, forgave him, so we could just go on in peace. Only now more stuff is coming up, and I don’t want to know, I’m so fine, happy, so I’d appreciate it if you guys forgot about it. And, even cuckold, don’t hit him with hate, I know what it’s like on your skin. It’s something we’ve gotten over together, so there’s no reason to dig it up. It’s gone, and that’s it. Make mistakes, get up, learn and evolve”, concluded.

