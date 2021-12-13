Vini Jr gives two assists, Benzema scores and Real beats Atlético

Real Madrid won the derby against Atletico Madrid 2-0 this afternoon (12), at the Santiago Bernabéu, and shot at the lead in the Spanish Championship. Dérby had another brilliant performance from Vinicius Júnior, who provided assists for the goals of Benzema and Asensio.

The victory in the 17th round takes Real to 42 points, opening eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand. The colchoneros remain in fourth place, with 29 points.

For the next round, on Saturday (18), Atleti will visit Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, at 17:00 (GMT). On Sunday (19), the meringues receive Cádiz, also at 17:00.

Who did well: Vinicius Júnior

Vinicius Jr. carries the ball for Real Madrid in a derby against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Championship Image: Javier Soriano/AFP

The ‘evil’ mode doesn’t stop! Vinicius Júnior gave yet another show in the meringues shirt, and was decisive for the victory in the Madrid Derby with two assists. In the first half, after Atleti’s defensive error, he left his position and received it on the right to hit a precise cross for Benzema, who opened the scoring. In the final stage, he advanced to the left and found Asensio free to score the second. In addition to the goal passes,

Who was wrong: Koke

In a bad phase for Atleti, the shirt 6 had a low performance, little helped the colchoneros in the construction of plays. In addition, Koke was responsible for the wrong pass that generated Real Madrid’s first goal, when the visitors were still playing better in the derby.

Real dominates the classic, holds Atlético and manages the advantage

Despite Atlético starting better in the derby, Real Madrid quickly took the lead on the scoreboard with their attacking pair: Vinicius Júnior crossed for Benzema to open the scoring with a great goal, in the 15th minute. From there, the home team managed the advantage, canceled the attempts of the colchoneros, which scared few times, and closed the account at the beginning of the final stage: Asensio received a great pass from Vini and expanded the score. With the advantage, Real managed the victory and took the lead.

Atleti starts off well, but is outdone and doesn’t get a reaction

Simeone’s men got off to a good start in Derby, with pressure on marking and a good chance with Matheus Cunha. However, after Real opened the scoring, Atleti failed to react and were in danger on three occasions: a free kick by Griezmann in the first half, well defended by Courtois, and two dangerous submissions by João Félx in the final stage, also stopped by the Belgian goalkeeper.

game timeline

At 15 minutes into the game, Benzema opened the scoring with a great goal. At 12 minutes into the second half, Real expanded with a goal by Asensio.

45 minutes was enough for Benzema

After losing the Champions League game against Inter Milan due to a slight injury to his left leg, Karim Benzema was scheduled to play for 45 minutes in the derby against Atlético. And half a time was enough for the Frenchman to score a great volley, put the meringues at an advantage and open up a gap in the Espanyol’s artillery, with 13 goals. Alongside Vinicius Júnior, shirt 9 is Real’s big name for the season. At the break, Benzema was substituted.

taboo kept

After today’s defeat, Atlético Madrid will reach their sixth year without beating Real at the Santiago Bernabéu. Since winning 1-0 in February 2016, the meringues have won two Derbyes and drawn three at home.

DATASHEET

Real Madrid 2 x 0 Atletico Madrid

Date: 12/12/2021

Hour: 17h (from Brasilia)

Place: Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid (ESP)

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Yellow cards: Mendy (Real Madrid) and Alaba (Real Madrid); Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) and Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid)

Red cards:

Goals: Benzema (Real Madrid), at 15′ of the 1st time. Asensio (Real Madrid), at 12 of the 2nd time.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Nacho Fernández), Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos and Modric; Asensio (Valverde), Vinicius Jr (Rodrygo) and Benzema (Jovic). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Kondogbia, Felipe and Hermoso; Koke, De Paul (Herrera), Carrasco (João Félix) and Correa (Luis Suárez); Griezmann (Lemar) and Matheus Cunha (Renan Lodi). Technician: Diego Simeone.