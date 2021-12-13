Viral video waitress is fired after being forced to split a R$24,000 tip in the US; come read

An American waitress was fired after receiving a tip of $4,400 (about R$24,807.64) from a group of customers, and being forced to share the amount with her other co-workers. Grant Wise, a local real estate owner, organized a dinner at the Oven and Tap restaurant in Bentonville, Arkansas, precisely to raise money and help workers who were harmed by the pandemic.

The man told KNWA that he called the restaurant ahead of time to confirm they had a tip-sharing policy, which the company denied. It was then that he and his wife decided to go with the plan.

The two, along with the rest of the dinner guests, presented waitress Ryan Brandt with the generous check, to share with the other employee who had also waited on the table. The moment was recorded on video, and the girl was very moved when she realized what was happening.

“Sorry to interrupt everyone’s dinner, this will only take 60 seconds. Everyone at this table has contributed or tipped $100 – approximately R$563.81 – to you and the other waitress, who unfortunately had to go home because she’s not feeling well. And then we put it on our social media channels and we actually got a little more money, so we’re giving a total tip of $4,400 (about R$24,807.64) for you to share with the other girl who took care of us“, said Wise, leaving Ryan in tears.

According to the girl told FOX 59, soon after, the restaurant managers said that she would have to share the box among all her colleagues. “I was told I would give my money to the shift manager and take 20% home“, she said. In her three-and-a-half years working at the site, she said she had never been through anything like it.

The girl studies Spanish at the University of Arkansas, and said she was “devastated” at being forced to return her tip, as she had made plans to use the money to pay off her school debts. Wise found out about the layoff a few days later. The justification would be that Bradt would have “violated” the restaurant’s rules by telling the customer about the tipping policy.

According to the Daily Mail, the man sought out the establishment to “ensure that everything was fine, but contact was not possible apart from some text messages that eventually ceased“. Grant then decided to go to the place, take his money and give it directly to the waitress, only to discover that he was fired.

“I don’t quite understand why that would happen to a woman who looks so sweet and kindhearted. However, I am committed to showing her that there are great people in the world who will do good when they can.“, he said, in a post on social media. Wise then came up with the idea of ​​opening a cow for Brandt.

“My only goal is to help you get through this experience with as little stress and anxiety as possible, and move on to whatever your next opportunity is.“, he explained, on the GoFundMe page. Then the manager said that Ryan got a job at another restaurant and started on December 8th. On Saturday (11), he submitted the cow, raising a total of $8,700 – about R$49,051.47.

In a note sent to FOX 59, representatives of the Oven and Tap restaurant claimed: “After dinner, this large group of guests asked that their bonus be given to two specific employees. We fully honor your request. Out of respect for the highly valued members of our team, we do not discuss the details surrounding an employee’s termination.“.