Vladimir Putin tells Biden that he “would like very much” to meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Joe Biden that he “would very much like” to meet for more talks, according to a video released by Russian state TV this Sunday (12) of the leaders’ virtual call on Tuesday.

In a short video released in Russia 1, Putin told the President of the United States: “We will definitely meet, I would really like that.”

The top State Department official for Europe will travel to Russia and Ukraine this week to discuss Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border, less than a week after Biden told Putin in a phone call that the United States is prepared to impose strong economic measures if Russia invades Ukraine, the State Department announced on Saturday.

Biden and Putin had instructed their respective teams to follow up on their discussions on Ukraine when they spoke last week.

Before the call from Putin and Biden, a White House National Security Council spokesman told CNN that the administration “will not hesitate” to address Russia’s actions.

Leaders agreed that it would be necessary to speak again after the consultations. The date and format of this possible meeting have not yet been defined, according to the Kremlin.

The White House has not ruled out a personal meeting between the two presidents, but says nothing is planned at the moment.

In an interview with Russia 1 on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin told Biden during Tuesday’s call that Russian troops are deployed on Russian territory and do not threaten anyone.

Peskov said the escalation of tensions is aimed at “further demonizing Russia and framing Russia as a potential aggressor.”

He said the liaison between Biden and Putin was “mutually respectful” and Biden did not scare Putin during the liaison.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the White House’s commitment to deter Russian military action in Ukraine and stressed that the current system of international relations “is in danger” if Russia continues to threaten Ukraine.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Blinken criticized Russia’s increased military presence on its shared border with Ukraine, and said Biden relayed that message to Putin at his virtual meeting last week. He added that the diplomatic structure that “keeps war from breaking out” could break down if Russia continues its military escalation on the Ukrainian border.

“A country cannot dictate to another country, its choices, its decisions in its foreign policy, with whom it will associate, a country cannot exert a sphere of influence over others, that is what Russia intends to affirm. And if we let that go unpunished, then the whole system that provides stability, prevents war from breaking out, is in danger. That’s why this is so important. That’s why the president has been very clear with President Putin,” Blinken said.

Blinken said it was important that Biden and Putin continue to speak directly, but stopped saying that the White House would be open to a second face-to-face meeting between the two leaders and would not answer direct questions about the likelihood of one.

When asked if the government is considering a face-to-face meeting, Blinken dodged and said: “Video conferencing is important because, as much as I can do with my counterpart, as much as other government colleagues can do with theirs when it comes to Russia, President Putin is the only person who really counts, and it is very important for President Biden to speak directly to him so that he understands from the leader of the United States, exactly what he risks if he pursues aggression with Ukraine.

Asked what it would take for Biden to agree to a face-to-face meeting, Blinken did not comment directly, but said that generally the US and partners in Europe are “looking to see de-escalation. We are looking to see Russia withdraw forces from the border. And we are looking to see Russia engage in good faith diplomacy and diplomatic dialogue with the Europeans with Ukraine to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. And return the border to Ukraine. That’s what we’re looking to see.

