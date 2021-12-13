Voepass performs inaugural flight to Parnaíba via Rota das Emoções

THE VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas officially started this Sunday (12), its operations in the tourist destinations that make up the Rota das Emoções, namely Parnaíba, in Piauí and Jericoacoara, in Ceará.

The maiden flight, performed by VOEPASS aircraft model ATR42 from VOEPASS, with capacity for 48 passengers, left the airport of Teresina Petrônio Portella and landed at the International Airport of Parnaíba in just 45 minutes of travel and it was attended by the Minister of Civil Affairs Ciro Nogueira, José Felício, president of VoePass, federal deputy Iracema Portela and other authorities, who were received by Mayor Mão Santa at around 3 pm.

Ciro Nogueira and Iracema Portela participate in the start of the Voepass operation in Piauí – Photo: Apoliana Oliveira/PortalMN

José Luiz Felício Filho, president of VoePass, declared that after the economic reclusion caused by the pandemic the recovery is strong due to internal tourism and the airline believes in development through regional tourism. “We already start with flights almost every day, some days a week we have two daily flights to Teresina and also connecting the entire Rota das Emoções, where Barreirinhas (MA) airport will also be ready soon and we will be able to connect Maranhão, both Barreirinhas and São Luís and also Jericoacaora and Fortaleza”, he stated in an interview with Midnorth.com.

Inaugural flight took place on the afternoon of this Sunday (12) – Photo: Portal MN

The Minister of Civil House Ciro Nogueira, highlighted that flights will be destined to tourist destinations in the Delta do Parnaíba, in Parnaíba, in Piauí, and Jericoacoara, in Ceará. The flights will be carried out from the municipalities of Teresina (PI) and Fortaleza (CE), which will join the list of new cities operated by the company.

“I am very happy to fulfill my promise I made to Mayor Mão Santa to carry out this fundamental flight to connect Parnaíba with Fortaleza, Jericoacara, in the future Barreirinhas and especially with our capital, in comfort, in just 45 minutes of flight. This is the first step in the economic recovery of this region, which is so important to our State”, he said.

Piauí politicians take part in the first flight carried out by Voepass – Photo: Portal/MN

Federal Deputy Iracema Portela, who also participated in the inaugural flight, highlighted that this new mode of travel will make a difference in tourism in Piauí, in addition to boosting the economy, in addition to generating employment and income. “Today is certainly an extremely important day with the realization of this great dream, which is the Rota das Emoções flight, which will operate in the capitals Teresina, Fortaleza and São Luís as well as Jericoacara, Barreirinhas and Parnaíba and is very important to drive more and more tourism in this region will be a watershed for the state of Piauí and I am sure it will be a great success”, he considered.

Operations already take place in partnership (interline) with GOL Linhas Aéreas and, soon, with LATAM (codeshare) – which is finishing the settings to start the distribution.

Tickets are now available for purchase on all VOEPASS distribution channels and in addition to the conventional ticket, the company offers the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which allows customers flexibility in scheduling the trip both for the date and for the definition of destinations.