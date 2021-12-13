Waiting for a record harvest, Kepler delivers 70% more warehouses in the 2nd semester – Economy

Kepler Weber, national leader in silos and warehouses, installed 68.5% more equipment this semester than in the same period of 2020. In relation to the first six months of the year, the number was 12.6% higher. There are 238 projects under completion in all regions of the country, totaling R$1.2 billion and involving logistics companies, corn ethanol plants, feed manufacturers, in addition to cooperatives and producers. “Without a doubt, the PCA (the government’s line to finance warehouses) is a lever.

The producer’s profitability increases the willingness to invest and the production demands more structure”, says Piero Abbondi, CEO. The need to expand the shipping capacity to ports was another boost for sales, he says.

Higher interest still doesn’t worry

The rising Selic does not change the optimism for the 1st half of 2022. It would be better with lower rates, admits Abbondi, but today the producer needs less soy to buy silo than a year ago. In 2021, more deals were closed without the resources of the PCA.

running after the deficit

Despite the heated demand, the storage deficit should grow in 2022, from almost 80 million to 110 million tons, says the executive. To close the deficit of 80 million tons, an additional 10 million tons/year would be needed for ten years, against 7.9 million until September 2021 (data from Abimaq).

Credit

Asset manager Mauá Capital, founded by former Central Bank director Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, is going to launch its first funds aimed at agribusiness, says Carolina da Costa, partner for New Businesses in Sustainable Financial Solutions and Blended Finance Models. Two are at an advanced stage of conversations and should be presented between the first semester of 2022 and the beginning of the second semester, she says.

green destination

Through the “blended finance” model, which brings together various types of investors, the manager intends to involve those who only seek “green” assets and those who prefer traditional ones, in addition to companies. The objective is to finance input suppliers, milk producers and ranchers that recover degraded pastures, with practices of greater carbon sequestration and other sustainable actions. “Each fund must cover hundreds of millions of reais”, says Carolina.

Now here

Argentinian startup Auravant, which monitors and manages crops, is arriving in Brazil with an investment of R$ 1 million. The head office opened two weeks ago in São Paulo, but has been serving clients in the country since 2018, says Sabrina Muñoz, general director of agtech in the country. “It was unfeasible for growth not to have a presence in a relevant agricultural country like Brazil”, says . The focus will be on grains, sugarcane, livestock and in the Midwest and South regions.

capillary

Auravant expects to more than double the area monitored here by the end of 2022, from the current 1 million hectares. Today, agtech manages 8 million hectares of 30,000 users in 70 countries. “We are entering Uruguay and in 2022 we want to operate in France, Germany and expand operations in the US”, projects Leandro Sabignoso, CEO. He plans to double the covered area to 16 million hectares by the end of 2022, with a base of 100,000 users.

Go deep

The venture capital manager Mindset Ventures recently reached the mark of R$ 15 million invested in 5 agtechs in Israel and the United States. Of these, two already work in Brazil: Taranis and SeeTree. The contributions were made in the last 5 years. “Agtechs are among the startups that are most attracted by the expansion into the Brazilian market”, says Daniel Ibri, a partner at the fund, which is majority-owned in Brazil. In 2022, Ibri predicts that investment will continue to grow.

Soybean tracking

North American trading company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) hopes to get 100% of the soy purchased in Brazil tracked this year. In Brazil in particular, traceability and deforestation demand attention (or are factors that arouse attention), says Alison Taylor, the company’s Global Sustainability Director.

Livestock Rally

Data on beef cattle production in the country will be known on Wednesday. Athenagro will present the results of the Rally da Pecuária, which, because of the pandemic, collected information about pastures in satellite images, in addition to research centers. Creators were interviewed by videoconference.