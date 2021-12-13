Warner tested different versions of the film, says magazine

With the debut of the batman approaching, Warner Bros. conducted audience tests with two versions of the film, according to the magazine’s Heat Vision newsletter. The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the difference in the cuts is the presence of a specific actor, and the studio has already decided which version to use.

It is speculated that the actor in question is Barry Keoghan. When his lineup was announced in 2020, it was announced that he will be playing the Officer Stanley Merkel. Created by Frank Miller, the character is the partner of James Gordon, and made his first appearance in batman 405.

However, rumors circulated on social media that Keoghan’s character may actually be the Joker.

The recordings of batman were completed in March of this year, with re-records taking place in June. the movie of Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) experienced some complications during its production, including delays caused by the pandemic and the fact that Robert Pattinson was infected by covid-19 during filming.

batman is starring Robert Pattinson, Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul damage (Charade), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Colin Farrell (Penguin). The film hits theaters in March 4, 2022.