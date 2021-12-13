Warzone Bug: A new bug is killing players when launched from the plane

Although Call of Duty: Warzone have had many mistakes over the years, Caldera had a relatively good release when it comes to stability. However, that doesn’t mean the new map is perfect, something an unfortunate Call of Duty: Warzone player discovered the hard way.

So far, most of the problems fans have had with the boiler is related to its design and gameplay mechanics. Some players don’t like the design due to the verticality of the map. However, it looks less problematic than Verdansk, as players haven’t reported many bugs that break the game since its release. However, a big problem has already been discovered, and redditor YoungSafavi captured it on video.



In the title of your post on reddit, the player of Call of Duty: Warzone says he’s played “dozens” of battle royale titles, but he’s never seen anything like what happened to him in Caldera. In the first 15 seconds of the game, right after the intro scene ends, the player is instantly eliminated. The killfeed says the player was responsible for his own death, which is odd considering he didn’t even have the opportunity to move.

The player’s cause of death could be due to how quickly he appeared on the plane. Either way, it looks like YoungSafavi’s introductory scene ran and ended long before they were in the actual game space. So they were waiting on the plane when it was still far away in the storm. Although they don’t take any damage from the gas, they die instantly after getting off the plane. This could be because they were still “off the map”, and it should be noted that their Operator is the only one who jumps off the plane.

While the reason appears to be that the player was allowed to leave the plane in advance, this is just speculation. Hope Raven Software can find and fix this issue soon. For now, players appearing inside the storm must wait until the ship is above the Boiler before jumping onto the battlefield.



