watch and follow the definition of the games in Barcelona, ​​Dortmund and co.

Uefa defines this Monday (13) the matches of the playoffs phase of the Europa League with giants like Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in the dispute

The day has arrived for us to know the clashes that will open the playoffs phase of the uefa europe league of the 2021/22 season. This Monday (13), in Switzerland, will be drawn from the games that open this knockout phase. You follow the draw LIVE with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

The eight clubs that advanced into second place in each bracket will be in one pot. On the other side will be the teams that finished the group stage of the Champions League in 3rd place. Whoever advances in these clashes will reach the round of 16.

The champion teams from each Europa League group are already guaranteed in the next phase. The 16 clubs classified for this tie are separated into two pots. See below:

Pot 1: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers and Real Sociedad.

Pot 2: Atalanta, Barcelona, ​​Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff and Zenit.

According to UEFA’s switching rule, teams from the same country will not face each other in this round of 16 phase.

The outward games are scheduled for February 17, 2022, and the return games the following week, on the 24th.

The final of the Europa League 2021/22 will be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in Seville, Spain. The decision will take place on May 18, 2022.

Follow everything in real time below (updating may take a few seconds):