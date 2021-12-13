“We have to be realistic, it is very difficult for us to revert”, admits Alberto Valentim after a rout suffered by Athletico | athletico-pr

The coach Alberto Valentine admitted that the title of the Copa do Brasil was much further away from Athletico after the rout suffered by 4-0 for the Atlético-MG this Sunday, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the final.

In a press conference, the coach assessed that Hurricane had a performance below expectations on the field and acknowledged that the elastic result made life difficult for Rubro-Negro for the return match, on Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada.

With the result, Athletico needs to win by a five-goal advantage, in the return game, to be champion. If they win by four goals, the decision goes to penalties. The away goal does not count as a tiebreaker. The very final will be on Wednesday, at 9.30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

Of course we have to be realistic, it is very difficult for us to revert in Arena. We have to try to win, yes, use the strength of our house, so that we win there, yes, to make another great match inside the Arena. — Alberto Valentim, Athletic coach

Superior, Atlético-MG built the scoreboard in the first half. On minute 20, the referee scored a penalty after the ball hit Léo Cittadini’s arm in the area. Hulk charged and opened the advantage. At 34, Keno hit the outside and widened. In the second stage, Vargas scored at 10 and 23, closing the rout.

Athletico’s defeat was the worst in the history of the Copa do Brasil finals. It was the first time a team had conceded four goals in a tournament playoff.

– Atlético’s squad is very strong. A huge investment. So much so that he was Brazilian champion with a big margin. Today was a game that we couldn’t repeat the good performances we did. It was an unhappy late afternoon for us. We played with another team that was also very strong. We only got to the final by taking out another team with very high investment, very strong individual values. I see a lot from the side that we didn’t have a happy afternoon, starting with the first goal, which was an unhappiness – commented Valentim.

Leaving the pitch, forward Pedro Rocha criticized the refereeing of the match, mainly about a lack of discretion when applying the cards. Coach Alberto Valentim also saw the referee’s error on the field, but once again acknowledged that Athletico’s performance was bad.

– Of course we had our share of blame for the defeat. We are not here to take our responsibilities away. Only thing I mentioned to the fourth referee is that we get two yellow cards in a row. No problem using the same criteria. Cittadini also suffered a similar foul. Whoever didn’t measure up today was on our team. An unfortunate afternoon for our team – said the coach.

