‘We want respect,’ says Camila Marinho after being attacked by Bolsonaro’s security guard.

Journalist Camila Marinho went to Instagram to vent about the aggression he suffered while covering the coming of Bolsonaro to the South of Bahia this Sunday (12). In the published text, she says she will not be intimidated and demands respect from press professionals.

“No threat takes us away from our mission to inform. I only regret the brutality, hatred and cowardice of those who think they are better and above all and everyone. We are workers in our role: journalists in search of facts and truth. But first of all we are human beings. And the least we want is respect,” he said.

In addition to Camila, cameraman Cleriston Santana, also from Rede Bahia, was attacked. Teams from TV Aratu, an affiliate of SBT in the state, were others to be victims of the violence.

According to TV Bahia. one of the security guards detained reporter Camila Marinho by the neck with his forearm, in a sort of “naked choke”. Another member of the president’s team tried to prevent journalists from both stations from raising their microphones towards Bolsonaro, who had climbed into a pickup truck. Camila posted a photo of the torn microphone.

The security guard threatened to attack Camila and Cleriston and also Lopes and Dário Cerqueira, from TV Aratu, if the microphones bumped into him again. “If I hit you again, I’ll stick my hand in your face. Don’t hit me, don’t hit me,” he said.

A supporter of the president attacked the teams’ microphones and tore up the foam that covered TV Bahia’s. Reporter Camila Marinho had her fanny pack stolen in the confusion. A journalist managed to retrieve the belongings minutes later.

Just after the confusion, the press office of the Presidency called the reporters from the two vehicles inside the place where Bolsonaro was.

Governor Rui Costa condemned the attacks on television crews. “Freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of democracy and any attack on journalism deserves repudiation. This is a time for work and solidarity in the Far South. I repudiate violence against the press and opportunism in a moment of pain in the face of tragedy. Let’s work.”

attacks on the press

In a statement, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) repudiated the attacks and “demands that the competent authorities guide the president’s security team to respect the work of journalists, as unfortunately this type of aggression has been repeated. In addition, demands that Jair Bolsonaro stop the verbal attacks against the press, which encourage his militancy to attack reporters and impede their work, which is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.”

The Union of Journalists of Bahia (Sinjorba) and the National Federation of Journalists (Fenaj) said, in a statement, that they “sympathize with the four attacked colleagues and demand that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) take a stand on these attitudes of the government, which are already the result of an Action by the Sustainability Network party in the court”.

“The entities also ask for a firmer stance from media companies against aggressions and their condemnation, including demanding judicial redress. Union and Federation also call the category to a more collective reaction, remembering that in 2022 we will have elections and this violent behavior it can be intensified and bring tragic consequences”, says the note.

The Associação Bahiana de Imprensa also issued a statement regretting the episode and stating that with each visit by Bolsonaro to Bahia, “at least a hostile attitude” towards journalists takes place. “Acts and words frankly hostile to the press as an institution, its companies and professionals; acts and words that are explicitly violent and suggestive of physical violence against journalists, especially against women journalists, recent and past, leave us no alternative. A country dies along with its own democracy if facts like the ones in Itamaraju start to follow the official agenda of the president in our land or in an international mission, as recently, in Rome”, says the text.

“The reiteration of violent discourse against the press and/or any attempt to justify this discourse needs to be energetically and effectively contained now. The numbers of reliable studies already published suggest a growing increase that, if not reversed, has the potential to produce tragedies. Today’s inertia will be the complicity for what happens tomorrow”, adds the ABI, repudiating what happened.