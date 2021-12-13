What explains the series of violent tornadoes in the US







Aerial view of Mayfield: city was almost completely destroyed Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Until Sunday night (12/12), the United States was still looking for survivors and counting the damage caused by a series of tornadoes that hit the southeast of the country on Friday night (10/12).

Considered as one of the worst events involving these meteorological phenomena ever recorded in American history, according to the president of the country, Joe Biden, the storms caused destruction in six states.

The hardest hit was Kentucky, which declared a state of emergency. There, at least 80 people died, dozens in the town of Mayfield, where a candle factory operated at the time of the events – and ended up reduced to a mountain of twisted iron.

Until Sunday, about 40 employees among the 110 estimated to be at the unit had been rescued. The factory had been working with extra shifts to handle orders for Christmas.

Under the wreckage, an employee even made a desperate plea for help on Facebook. In the audio, you can hear some of your colleagues screaming and crying in the background.

“We are under arrest, please get help,” said Kyanna Parsons-Perez – who was later rescued – in the recording broadcast on CNN.

More than 30 tornadoes were reported across 6 states. Kentucky's governor called it "the most severe and deadly tornado event in Kentucky history."

BBC reporter Nomia Iqbal, who visited Mayfield the morning after the disaster, reported seeing “collapsed houses”, “buried under piles of their own wreckage – toys, shoes scattered among bits of twisted metal and shattered trees”.

“It feels like walking into a disaster movie set. It’s a ghost town.”

Regional radar update 655 pm CST Fri 12/10/21: includes multiple Tornado Watches (areas within dark red outlines on map) across a broad region. Storms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through late evening, with tornadoes and hail/wind. https://t.co/EOf3MgDP2Y pic.twitter.com/BvAan0E7PW — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 11, 2021

Possible causes

The National Weather Service received more than 30 tornado notifications in six states on Friday. The most devastating of them traveled an impressive 365 km, crossing four states: Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Midwestern and Southeastern region of the United States has some of the ideal conditions for the formation of tornadoes.

In this area, dubbed the “tornado alley” (“tornado alley” literally), the cool, dry air that comes in from southern Canada tends to bump into the warm, humid air that moves north from Canada. Gulf of Mexico. This encounter creates the atmospheric instability that can, in turn, form the violent columns of air that characterize tornadoes.

Most of the tornadoes seen in this region happen in May and June – another factor that caught our attention in Friday’s episode, as it is less common for these extreme events to occur in December, during winter.





Vehicles were even hurled by tornadoes Photo: BBC News Brazil

One of the elements that have been pointed out among the possible reasons for the formation of so many and so violent tornadoes, however, is the unusually hot temperature observed in part of the country the day before, well above the December averages in some areas.

According to The Washington Post, a strong low-pressure system that emerged from the Great Plains, in the north, was intensifying when a polar jet stream plunged into the central area of ​​the country and came across the hot air mass on its way. causing a record heat wave in the area comprising the states of Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.

In Memphis, Tennessee, according to the US Journal’s Weather Service, thermometers scored around 26ºC (79ºF), almost 15ºC (26ºF) more than the average for the period.

Friday's environment featured record-setting warmth. Memphis hit a record high of 79F (26F above normal), joining dozens of others.

“The atmosphere didn’t know it was December – temperatures in the 70s and 80s,” Mississippi-based meteorologist Craig Ceecee wrote on his Twitter page.

Why did such a massive tornado outbreak occur in December? 1) The atmosphere didn't know it was December – temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

2) There was a strong low pressure system to the west providing plenty of lift.

3) Wind shear was enormous due to the powerful jet stream.

Climatologists have stressed, however, that further studies will be needed to better understand what happened on Friday night.

Scientists are still looking at available images and information to establish the category of tornadoes, for example. Their intensity is measured by the improved Fujita Scale, which goes from EF-0 to EF-5 and takes into account the damage caused by the passage of air columns.

Important reminder for anyone who may be hearing chatter of estimated wind speed or EF ratings today. The survey process is still ongoing and we may not know final results for a while given the magnitude & extent of damage. Radar suggested EF4+ but radar doesn't rate tornadoes.

At a press conference on Saturday, President Joe Biden said he would request the Environmental Protection Agency and other government-related bodies to investigate the possible contributions of climate change to the events.

“We know that everything is more intense when the planet is warming, and obviously this has some impact here, but it is not possible to give a quantitative interpretation to this yet,” he declared.