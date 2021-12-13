What explains the series of violent tornadoes in the US

Abhishek Pratap

Mayfield aerial view

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Aerial view of Mayfield: city was almost completely destroyed

Until Sunday night (12/12), the United States was still looking for survivors and counting the damage caused by a series of tornadoes that hit the southeast of the country on Friday night (10/12).

Considered as one of the worst events involving these meteorological phenomena ever recorded in American history, according to the president of the country, Joe Biden, the storms caused destruction in six states.

The hardest hit was Kentucky, which declared a state of emergency. There, at least 80 people died, dozens in the town of Mayfield, where a candle factory operated at the time of the events – and ended up reduced to a mountain of twisted iron.

Until Sunday, about 40 employees among the 110 estimated to be at the unit had been rescued. The factory had been working with extra shifts to handle orders for Christmas.

