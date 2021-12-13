What to do when I fall into a scam with Pix? | financial education

With the new method of payment being used more and more (the pix ), scammers are always looking for new ways to circumvent users’ trust to steal. It is necessary to increase care with transactions, SMS, email, WhatsApp messages and security with mobile applications. But if you still end up falling for one of the scams, you need to know what to do as soon as possible.

THE central bank is already implementing new security measures to ensure more confidence to Pix users, such as change in transaction times, account registration and preventive blocking.

The first step to take when you realize you’ve fallen into a scam is contact the bank to try to block the transaction or recover the lost amount.

Alfonso Morais, a lawyer specializing in credit recovery and digital fraud, says that after contacting the bank, it is extremely important register a police report at some police station, or even digitally on electronic police stations.

So, if you fell for one of the scams, you need to analyze it fairly quickly and contact the bank to place a pre-emptive block order within 30 minutes during the day and one hour at night. Thus, the money is held for up to 72 hours and both parties are notified.

This measure allows the institution that holds the paying user’s account to carry out a preventive block for up to 72 hours. It is also possible for the bank’s own compliance area to assess and withhold transfer amounts in cases of suspected fraud, unusual transactions, notification of payer blocking, transfer of very high value, which escapes the payer’s profile and other analyses. The option allows the institution conducts a more cautious fraud analysis, releasing the transfer within that period or reversing it to the payer in case of fraud.

With the precautionary measures, increases the probability of resource recovery by paying users, victims of some crime. whenever the precautionary block is triggered, the institution must immediately notify the receiving and paying user.. The infringement notification was optional, but it is already mandatory, in addition to having its use extended to transactions in which the payer and recipient have an account at the same institution and to transactions rejected on grounds of suspected fraud.

This mechanism allows, for example, that institutions register a marking in the Pix key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when the suspicion of fraud is substantiated. This information will be shared with other institutions whenever there is a query to a Pix key, giving more support to the institutions’ fraud prevention mechanisms.

Morais says that a new functionality that allows the consultation of information linked to Pix keys for security purposes may be created. The objective is that this consultation is carried out to feed the participants’ fraud analysis mechanisms, including in processes that are not directly related to Pix.

So, Fraud notification information linked to end users will be available to all Pix participants, which will be able to use them to prevent fraud and for financial institutions to have a smaller loss when fraud occurs and they have to reimburse customers.

The lawyer also explains that the Central Bank makes it clear that institutions that offer Pix to their customers have a duty to be responsible for fraud arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms. Furthermore, it was determined that institutions must mandatorily use the information linked to Pix keys as one of the factors to be considered for the purposes of authorization and rejection of transactions.

As for compensation, the lawyer explains that each case is different and that legislation tends to improve in favor of those who lose money, but not all victims will be able to get the money back in cases of coup.

As cyber fraudsters are active, trying to come up with new techniques to make money, the best advice remains to be cautious. Morals suggests that users register the receiving account in banking applications and do not click on any link to make the transfer. “It is safer to go directly to the bank’s application and make the payment to the account that is already registered”, concludes.