what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – This week begins with expectations for the decisions of and for the disclosure of , here in Brazil. At 9:23 am, prices rose 0.34%, while those in Brazil retreated 0.12%, to R$ 5.6320.

In the United States, futures of the futures advanced 0.08%, while the futures of 100 and of gained 0.35% and 0.22%, respectively.

Brazil recorded 86 new deaths from Covid-19 this Sunday, bringing the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 616,830, informed the Ministry of Health, but seven states and the Federal District did not have the data informed after the folder suffered a hacker attack. There were also 1,688 new cases of coronaviruses, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 22,189,867, added the folder.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro still claims that he will only decide on re-election next year, behind the scenes, the conversation is that Bolsonaro is already looking for a new vice president to compose the slate. According to Valor Econômico, the search is for a soldier, to avoid the group’s loss of support for its candidacy and rule out the possibility of impeachment during the second term.

Bolsonaro’s fear is that the military will support former minister Sérgio Moro, who is now a member of Podemos. That’s because retired Army general and former minister of the Secretary of Government Santos Cruz, who is very influential among the military, has become a fierce critic of the president and recently joined Moro’s party.

Resistance to a deputy linked to the Centrão, despite having joined the PL recently, is related to the possibility that these physiological parties will leave the government if Bolsonaro’s popularity drops further, as was done in the second term of Dilma Rousseff .

News of the day

– Economy Minister Paulo Guedes rejected the warning issued on Wednesday by the Central Bank (BC) that the changes in the fiscal regime increased the risk of deflation of inflation expectations. “I disagree with the idea of ​​unanchoring [da inflação]. Anyone who sees that the (primary) fiscal deficit is falling from 10% (of GDP) to the middle, may think that the Central Bank is sleeping at the wheel,” said Guedes.

– Brazil dropped from 13th to 14th place in the global industry ranking.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Ceremony for the Laying of the Foundation Stone for the Construction of the Third Brazil-Paraguay Bridge; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Celebration of Forró Day and Luiz Gonzaga’s Birthday.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Investment Partnership Program, Martha Seillier; Meeting with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres.

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches in São Paulo.

corporate news

Simpar (SA:) – , the Saga group’s dealership network with 12 stores in São Luís, Maranhão, valued at R$ 306 million. The acquisition was made by Original Holding, a subsidiary of Simpar, which with the business expands its capillarity and mix of brands in the sale of light vehicles, adding R$ 707 million in revenue.

CCR (SA:) – CCR’s total traffic grew 2.9% between December 3 and 9 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 4.1%. In the accumulated result for the year up to December 9, the movement increased by 14.1% (consolidated) and 8.9% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

Méliuz (SA:) – Méliuz announced the acquisition of Muambator, a company that consolidates online tracking of national and international packages and orders, for the amount of R$ 3 million. Of the total, 15% will be paid in cash and 85% in shares with a lock-up period of up to five years.

Cogna (SA:) – , will have net revenue of BRL 482 million in 2022. The unit should also reach an Ebitda of BRL 224 million, with a margin of 46.5%.

JBS (SA:) – A through its subsidiary Rigamonti, advancing into premium Italian charcuterie brands, with an investment of US$92.5 million.

American (SA:) – Americanas approved the proposal to simplify its corporate structure, with a single share listed on B3 (SA:). As a result, the current controller of Lojas Americanas (SA:) will become a shareholder with 29.5% of Americanas’ capital, giving up control without charging a premium for it.

The shares will be combined through the distribution of AMER3 shares held by Lojas Americanas to the shareholders of LAME3 (SA:) or LAME4 in equal proportion. Each share of LAME3 or LAME4 will be converted into 0.188964 AMER3 share. Now, the bylaws now include a ‘poison pill’, with a 15% participation trigger.

Petrobras (SA:) – by the National Agency for , Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) the Production Individualization Agreement (AIP) of the shared deposit of Mero, in the Santos Basin. The shares of each party in the shared Mero deposit are now as follows: Petrobras, with 38.60%; Shell (NYSE:), with 19.30%; TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:), with 19.30%; CNODC, with 9.65%; CNOOC Limited, with 9.65%; and PPSA Petroleum Pre-salt, with 3.50%.