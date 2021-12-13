WhatsApp adds new online status and last seen options to increase privacy

The quest to maintain privacy in digital life is in the interest of many users of social media and messaging apps. Seeking to serve this audience, the Whatsapp has implemented features against virtual espionage. According to the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in Meta messenger, the online and last seen status settings are being revised and improved with a focus on increasing users’ privacy options.

Among the changes is the concealment of online status and last seen for people or companies that the user has never exchanged messages with. Another interesting option is to leave them visible only to contacts saved on the device. Users of the WhatsApp Beta program for Android and iOS are also testing out another feature that may appeal to many. it is about the option to choose who can see the status of last seen within the app.