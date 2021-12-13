WhatsApp: now only your contacts will know if you are online

WhatsApp messenger has released a new privacy feature for all app users.

Soon, people you haven’t added to your contact list or people who have never received a message from you will no longer be able to see some details about your access. More specifically, they will not be able to see whether or not you are currently online or when you last opened the app.

As the service’s support confirmed to a user, the novelty applies to both normal contacts and commercial accounts.

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t felt a message between you, last seen/online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOA — PsyColette ?????? (@NiHaolain) December 7, 2021

The feature is a new layer of privacy to prevent out-of-hours charges, for example, or eavesdropping and stalking. As a result, apps that collect this information almost automatically — and that exist in the Google Play Store, even though they have such a controversial role — will no longer work.

This feature will be enabled by default, ie without requiring any configuration by the user. It is different from the engine that a few months ago was being tested for the desktop version of the messenger. According to the company, nothing will change between the chats you already have with friends and family.

Availability

According to the website WABetaInfo, the function has already started to be released in recent days for the WhatsApp app on Android and iOS, which means that the entire community will soon have this protection.