WHO: Omicrons Spread Faster and Vaccines Less Effective – News

The Ômicron variant of Covid-19 seems to spread more than Delta, with milder symptoms, bypassing the action of vaccines, said this Sunday (12) the WHO (World Health Organization), which highlighted that these data are preliminary.

Ômicron was present in 63 countries on December 9, informed WHO in a technical update that confirms statements made by its staff in recent days.

According to the WHO, Ômicron appears to spread faster than the Delta variant, which so far is responsible for the majority of infections worldwide.

This faster advance is not unique to South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent, but also in the UK, where Delta is dominant.

So far, the lack of more information prevents us from affirming whether the Ômicron transmission rate is due to the fact that it manages to bypass immunity, the fact that its characteristics make it more transmissible, or a combination of these two factors.

WHO estimates that “Ômicron must surpass Delta in places where there is community transmission”.

Data are still insufficient to establish the level of severity of the clinical picture caused by Ômicron, even though the symptoms so far seem to be “mild to moderate” both in southern Africa and in Europe.

Regarding vaccines, the limited data available lead to believe that the genetic profile of Ômicron “reduces effectiveness in terms of protection from contagion”.

Manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech said last week that a three-dose vaccination schedule is still “effective” against Ômicron.

Countries that have the resources are encouraging the population to take a third dose.

This is the case in Europe, where there is a new wave of cases caused by Delta, the abandonment of prevention measures and the low rates of vaccination in some countries.