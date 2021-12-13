Why Europe doesn’t see a wave of layoffs like the US

Abhishek Pratap 56 seconds ago News Comments Off on Why Europe doesn’t see a wave of layoffs like the US 0 Views

  • Cristina J. Orgaz – @cjorgaz
  • BBC News World

unemployment queue in Spain

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

unemployment queue in Spain

Experts predicted a global wave of layoffs this year, but the reality the numbers show is different.

The phenomenon began to be seen in the United States in the midst of the pandemic: a massive and voluntary abandonment of jobs — something rarely seen in the US labor market and which made it difficult for employers to fill vacancies.

It started with healthcare professionals and professors forced to return to in-person classes, although cases of covid-19 continued to increase, and then spread to other parts of the economy: service industries, retail, hotels, food…

Having to switch from remote work to the office, tiredness after suffering from the pandemic, or wear and tear due to low wages in unskilled industries are some of the reasons for these layoffs, says Anthony Klotz, professor at the University of Texas Mays Business School. & M University.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Viral video waitress is fired after being forced to split a R$24,000 tip in the US; come read

An American waitress was fired after receiving a tip of $4,400 (about R$24,807.64) from a …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved