Wide Positive Week with Decisions of 4 BCs; Brazil has Minutes, Inflation Report

Central Banks week promises a lot, given the inflation that affects the globe, in the combination of supply shocks, energy problems and the stimulus programs that still remain in vogue, despite the clear economic recovery in several countries.

The G7 finance ministers meet today and the agenda will obviously be the last topic mentioned above: inflation, after all, in a few moments in recent history, as the figures show, there has been a set of global prices as under pressure as now.

In the US is the largest since 1982 and wholesale the largest since 1980, while in the Eurozone, wholesale and retail are the largest recorded since the formation of Eurostat (1996) and China experiences the highest wholesale inflation since 1995, in addition to its weight in emerging markets.

With that, the work of the Central Banks that define this week the last monetary policy decision of the year would be easy, if there weren’t so much resistance in withdrawing the series of stimuli in vogue in several countries and blocs.

The traditionally takes its decision on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday and finally, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday, completing the quarter of the week.

The two biggest expectations are in the Fed’s increase in Tapering and in the reduction – this one more difficult – of stimulus programs by the ECB, given the strong resistance of the subject.

More than the chairman of the Fed, the president of the ECB has become a vocal advocate of maintaining the stimulus to the best stimulus of modern monetary theory (MMT), even with the highest inflation ever recorded in the history of the bloc.

As for the Fed, despite the resistance of , reality imposed itself more forcefully to form a majority against the maintenance of stimuli and the start of Tapering, two meetings ago.

The big question is whether there will be a further reduction from this meeting and how the Fed’s projections will be with the famous dot-plots, to understand how much member numbers have moved since then.

Despite our decision last week, we didn’t get rid of monetary policy anytime soon, with the minutes of the latest COPOM meeting and inflation report, following the Hawkish signal from our BC and the challenge of a weaker one.

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher, with decisions by central banks focusing the attention of global investors.

In Asia-Pacific, mixed markets, also waiting for monetary policy decisions.

The trades higher against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among metallic commodities, high, except for silver.

The price opens high in London and New York, with optimism that the impact of Ômicron will be limited on fuel demand.

The volatility index opens up 2.35%.

