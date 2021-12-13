with assists from Vini Jr. and ‘painting’ by Benzema, Real Madrid beat Atlético and continued to take the lead

Real got the better of Atlético in Madrid’s Derby, this Sunday (12), at the Santiago Bernabéu, and remains firm and strong in the isolated leadership of LaLiga. Vinicius Jr. gave two assists in the game

THE Real Madrid continues unstoppable in Laliga. This Sunday (12), in a derby against the Madrid’s athletic at the Santiago Bernabéu, valid for round 17, the current isolated leaders of the competition won by 2 to 0 and added their seventh straight victory in the contest.

Vini Jr. was the big name of the game, with two assists for goal, which were scored by Benzema, who annotated a painting, and Marco Asensio.

THE Meringue added yours seventh win in a row in the Spanish Championship and he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for 9 rounds (8V and 1E).

already the athletic, lost for the second consecutive round in the competition and has not won since round 15, when they thrashed Cádiz away from home by 4-1.

The two teams entered with changes in attack for the derby. while the technician Carlo Ancelotti entered with Asensio among the holders in place of rodrygo on the right, Diego Simeone started the match with Matheus Cunha in the vacancy of Luis Suarez.

In the middle of the week, the Uruguayan forward left the match against Harbor, through the Champions League, still 13 minutes into the first half, and despite no injury being found, shirt 9 is not 100% yet, and that’s why Cholo he opted for the Brazilian, who played his second game as a starter under the Argentine’s command.

In all, they were five Brazilians among the holders on both teams: Eder Militao, housemiro and Vinicius Jr. in Real, and Philip and Wedge, at Atlético.

Before the ball rolled, Vini Jr. even took the field with the trophy for “Best Player of the Month” in November in the Spanish Championship. In addition, there was also a beautiful tribute in the one minute of silence at the Bernabéu, in posthumous memory of Manolo Santana, former tennis player who represented the Meringue on the courts and died this Saturday (11), aged 83.

As soon as the kickoff was given, Atlético started better and dominated the actions in the first minutes of the 1st half. This reality, however, only lasted until 16 minutes.

Luka Modric intercepted the ball in midfield, Casemiro started the counterattack, played for Karim Benzema, which resulted in Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian forward advanced on the left and crossed in an accurate way for the French shirt 9, who scored a real goal, first and catching in the vein, without any chance for Oblak. Real Madrid 1 to 0.

Atlético only came back in danger after 35 minutes, when Antoine Griezmann took a free-kick from the edge of the area and forced Courtois to make a great save to save Real Madrid after a placed shot.

Vini Jr. also tried to leave his match in the first half, but stopped at the rival’s Slovenian goalkeeper, who defended the Brazilian’s cavadinha submission inside the area.

The first half ended 1-0 for the hosts and it was quite hot. In all, there were 15 fouls (8 for Atlético and 7 for Real), in addition to a yellow card shown for each team (Mendy and Felipe).

On the way back to the second half, both teams changed: Benzema didn’t even come back from the locker room for physical reasons, since he wasn’t 100% either after recovering from an injury, and gave way to Jovic.

Simeone, on the other hand, drew Griezmann and Ferreira-Carrasco, for the entries of João Félix and Lemar, respectively, at Atlético.

Although it sometimes arrived with danger towards the goal defended by Courtois, Atlético suffered again at the hands of Vini Jr.

At 12 minutes, the shirt 20 merengue gave another assist in the game, leaving Asensio free in the area to shoot and make the 2-0.

At the end of the game, the Brazilian was substituted to applause from all over the Santiago Bernabéu, giving way to Rodrygo, who entered in the 41st minute.

David Alaba and Luis Suárez, who came in the second half, also got together, leading a heated argument on the pitch, and got the yellow card.

The hosts knew how to manage the advantage and left the Bernabéu with an important victory at the Espanyol.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Real Madrid was the 42 stitches and goes on with a handful of 8 points in the lead of LaLiga. THE Seville is who comes in second, with 34.

Atlético, in turn, continues in 4th on the leaderboard, with 29 points, and missed the chance to approach the Meringue. Remember that the mattresses still have one game less.

The guy: Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian striker continues “flying” in the 2021/22 season. With two assists, one at a time, Vini was essential for Real Madrid to come out victorious in the derby. Now the 20 shirt has four goal passes in 17 matches at LaLiga.

Vinicius Jr. during a derby between Real Madrid x Atlético, at the Santiago Bernabéu, by LaLiga Getty Images

It went well: Thibaut Courtois

The merengue goalkeeper was also instrumental in winning the derby. In both the first and second half, the Belgian did 7 all-important saves that saved Real Madrid from being leaked at home.

Ancelotti beats Simeone for the first time in LaLiga

The Italian coach had plenty of reasons to celebrate his victory in the derby. That’s because, for the first time, he got the better of Diego Simeone in LaLiga under Real Madrid. In the last four matches, the look back was three defeats and one draw.

upcoming games

With the week off after the end of the Champions League group stage, Real Madrid will now only return to the field next Sunday (19), at 17:00, again at the Bernabéu, for a duel against Cadiz, through the round 18 of LaLiga. The match will have Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

THE athletic, in turn, which also marked a vacancy for the octaves of final Champions, has an appointment on Saturday (18), at 5 pm, away from home against the Seville, for the same round. The game will also have Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 2 x 0 Atletico Madrid

GOLS: Real Madrid: Benzema (16′ 1ºT) and Asensio (12′ 2ºT).

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal (Nacho Fernández), Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Casemiro and Kroos; Asensio (Valverde), Benzema (Jovic) and Vinicius Jr (Rodrygo). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.

MADRID’S ATHLETIC: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Kondogbia and Mario Hermoso; Ángel Correa (Luis Suárez), Koke, by Paul (Héctor Herrera) and Ferreira-Carrasco (Lemar); Griezmann (João Félix) and Matheus Cunha (Renan Lodi). Technician: Diego Simeone.