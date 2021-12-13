With incomplete data, Brazil registers 86 covid deaths







Antigen testing against Covid EYEPRESS/SUSAN LI Photo: Reuters

This Sunday, Brazil registered 86 new deaths from covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 616,830, informed the Ministry of Health, but seven states and the Federal District did not have the data informed after the folder suffered a hacker attack.

There were also 1,688 new cases of coronaviruses, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 22,189,867, added the folder.

The states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Rondônia, Tocantins and Rondônia, in addition to the Federal District, did not have updated data on cases and deaths, while Bahia provided only numbers of deaths, according to the ministry, that did not inform the reason of the problem.

However, the ministry was the target of a hacker attack in the early hours of Friday that took down several systems in the folder, including information from the National Immunization Program, ConnectSUS and the program for issuing a digital vaccination certificate. According to the ministries, the data was recovered, but part of the systems was still down this Sunday.

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, only behind the United States, and the third in case count, below the USA and India.

The country, however, has registered stability in the numbers of the pandemic in recent months at levels well below the worst moments of the pandemic, as it advances in its vaccination campaign against covid-19.