With reformulation in mind, Flamengo has half the cast in the last year of contract | Flamengo

A reformulation that is necessary, whether to oxygenate the cast or to generate income. Flamengo is waiting for the definition of the new coach to draw up the planning for 2022. What is known, however, is that there are many cases of players in the final stretch of contract that will be debated. Of the 31 players in the main group, 15 are terminated by December 31st.

Athletes with a contract until the middle of the year live in very different situations. César and João Lucas, free to sign a pre-contract with another club, are not part of the plans, but Flamengo plans to renew it with the full-back to put it on the market. The borrowed trio, Andreas, Kenedy and Thiago Maia, will have their situation analyzed during the semester. All have buyout clauses for Manchester United, Chelsea and Lille respectively.

The same goes for a large part of the group with a bond until December 31st. With newly renewed contracts, Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Diego Ribas will probably have their last year at the club and are seen as important players in the passing of baton for the younger ones. The same goes for Isla and David Luiz, with an agreement with the same deadline.

Of the remaining quintet, Vitinho is the only one who will have the situation evaluated with good chances of a renewal soon. Even to prevent the attacking midfielder from being free to sign a pre-contract in July, Flamengo is studying an appreciation for the 28-year-old player, but does not turn a blind eye to market possibilities.

Gabriel Batista, Rodinei, Renê and Piris da Motta, on the other hand, live a similar reality. If something interesting arrives, Flamengo will not hesitate to negotiate them to generate revenue. Loans, like the proposals that arrived from São Paulo and Charlotte FC on the right-back, only as a last resort to reduce the payroll.

Half of the cast that has a long contract also has pieces that Flamengo makes available to negotiate, but asserting the priority for definitive negotiations. These are the cases of Hugo Moura and Vitor Gabriel, spawn of the base with a contract until the end of 2023 and who do not figure in the plans for the season.

Important pieces like Pedro, Gabigol, Michael, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta have long contracts. In the case of the Uruguayan, Flamengo is discussing a renewal until the end of 2026 and has already reached the salary terms, depending on an agreement with its manager for the part of the economic rights that belong to the Defender.

With the word “reformulation” echoing in the heads of directors, Flamengo is waiting for a coach to act in the market.

Check out the contractual status of the cast

Free to sign pre-contract

Cesar – 30/04/2022

30/04/2022 John Lucas – 06/30/2022

Loan until mid-year

Thiago Maia – 06/30/2022

06/30/2022 Andreas Pereira – 06/30/2022

06/30/2022 Kenedy – 07/31/2022

Diego Alves – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Gabriel Baptist – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Islam – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 I rode – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Filipe Luís – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Renê – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 David Luiz – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Diego Ribas – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Piris da Motta – 12/31/2022

12/31/2022 Vitinho – 12/31/2022

Hugo Souza – 12/31/2025

12/31/2025 Gomes – 12/31/2025

12/31/2025 Peter – 12/30/2025

12/30/2025 Matheus – 10/31/2025

10/31/2025 Ramon – 09/30/2025

09/30/2025 Gabigol – 12/31/2024

– 12/31/2024 Michael – 12/31/2024

12/31/2024 Leo Pereira – 12/31/2024

12/31/2024 Rodrigo Caio – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 Gustavo Henrique – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 Hugo Moura – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 William Aaron – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 Everton Ribeiro – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 Arrascaeta – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 Bruno Henrique – 12/31/2023

12/31/2023 Victor Gabriel – 12/31/2023