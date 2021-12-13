With reformulation in mind, Flamengo has half the cast in the last year of contract | Flamengo

A reformulation that is necessary, whether to oxygenate the cast or to generate income. Flamengo is waiting for the definition of the new coach to draw up the planning for 2022. What is known, however, is that there are many cases of players in the final stretch of contract that will be debated. Of the 31 players in the main group, 15 are terminated by December 31st.
Piris, Thiago Maia, Rodinei and Diego have their contracts terminated until the end of 2022 — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Athletes with a contract until the middle of the year live in very different situations. César and João Lucas, free to sign a pre-contract with another club, are not part of the plans, but Flamengo plans to renew it with the full-back to put it on the market. The borrowed trio, Andreas, Kenedy and Thiago Maia, will have their situation analyzed during the semester. All have buyout clauses for Manchester United, Chelsea and Lille respectively.
Andreas Pereira Inter net balance: midfielder will have situation analyzed
The same goes for a large part of the group with a bond until December 31st. With newly renewed contracts, Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Diego Ribas will probably have their last year at the club and are seen as important players in the passing of baton for the younger ones. The same goes for Isla and David Luiz, with an agreement with the same deadline.
Flmengo plans to renew with Vitinho so as not to lose him for free in the future — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF
Of the remaining quintet, Vitinho is the only one who will have the situation evaluated with good chances of a renewal soon. Even to prevent the attacking midfielder from being free to sign a pre-contract in July, Flamengo is studying an appreciation for the 28-year-old player, but does not turn a blind eye to market possibilities.
Vitinho scores against Grêmio: player has a good chance to renew
Gabriel Batista, Rodinei, Renê and Piris da Motta, on the other hand, live a similar reality. If something interesting arrives, Flamengo will not hesitate to negotiate them to generate revenue. Loans, like the proposals that arrived from São Paulo and Charlotte FC on the right-back, only as a last resort to reduce the payroll.
Half of the cast that has a long contract also has pieces that Flamengo makes available to negotiate, but asserting the priority for definitive negotiations. These are the cases of Hugo Moura and Vitor Gabriel, spawn of the base with a contract until the end of 2023 and who do not figure in the plans for the season.
Gabigol has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2024 — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Important pieces like Pedro, Gabigol, Michael, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta have long contracts. In the case of the Uruguayan, Flamengo is discussing a renewal until the end of 2026 and has already reached the salary terms, depending on an agreement with its manager for the part of the economic rights that belong to the Defender.
With the word “reformulation” echoing in the heads of directors, Flamengo is waiting for a coach to act in the market.
Check out the contractual status of the cast
Free to sign pre-contract
- Cesar – 30/04/2022
- John Lucas – 06/30/2022
Loan until mid-year
- Thiago Maia – 06/30/2022
- Andreas Pereira – 06/30/2022
- Kenedy – 07/31/2022
- Diego Alves – 12/31/2022
- Gabriel Baptist – 12/31/2022
- Islam – 12/31/2022
- I rode – 12/31/2022
- Filipe Luís – 12/31/2022
- Renê – 12/31/2022
- David Luiz – 12/31/2022
- Diego Ribas – 12/31/2022
- Piris da Motta – 12/31/2022
- Vitinho – 12/31/2022
- Hugo Souza – 12/31/2025
- Gomes – 12/31/2025
- Peter – 12/30/2025
- Matheus – 10/31/2025
- Ramon – 09/30/2025
- Gabigol – 12/31/2024
- Michael – 12/31/2024
- Leo Pereira – 12/31/2024
- Rodrigo Caio – 12/31/2023
- Gustavo Henrique – 12/31/2023
- Hugo Moura – 12/31/2023
- William Aaron – 12/31/2023
- Everton Ribeiro – 12/31/2023
- Arrascaeta – 12/31/2023
- Bruno Henrique – 12/31/2023
- Victor Gabriel – 12/31/2023
