With three advanced negotiations, Palmeiras sets up a package of reinforcements for the beginning of Leila’s administration | palm trees

Leila Pereira assumes the presidency of Palmeiras next Wednesday, and the new president will already have a package of reinforcements at the beginning of his term. The club advanced in three negotiations over the weekend: with goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defender Valber Huerta and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.

Although there have been no announcements of these hirings yet, Verdão will match Lomba for a year, Huerta for four years and Atuesta with a longer tie, of five seasons.

Lomba, aged 34, arrives to become Weverton’s immediate reserve, who frequently misses Verdão by calling up the Brazilian national team. The club understands that by bringing the goalkeeper it will be possible to continue the evolution of Vinicius Silvestre, who is 27.

Huerta is yet another player captured in the South American market, a recipe for recent success at Palmeiras, who is also older: 28 years old. In addition to being a left-handed defender, an option that coach Abel Ferreira has been asking for since the beginning of the season, the Chilean is seen as a name that will give more experience and help in the development of new ones, like Renan.

Atuesta, finally, is the best known name of the Palmeirense, as he was already a target of the club in the last transfer window. The 24-year-old midfielder has the approval of Abel and arrives in a sector that will no longer have Felipe Melo, and Danilo Barbosa is only on loan until December. It shouldn’t remain, either.

Verdão started the transfer market busy and should make more changes than at the beginning of the season, including in departures.

With the defined strategy of not investing in medallions, Palmeiras has already started to assemble the squad whose first major competition will be the Club World Cup, in February. FIFA has already announced informally that it will release the registration of new athletes.

In addition to the three reinforcements forwarded, there are other situations to be resolved in the window, especially in attack. Abel Ferreira asked last season to hire a centre-forward, but he only had the reinstatement of Deyverson, who so far only has a contract until June. In addition, Luiz Adriano should not remain.