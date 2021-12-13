With VAT zeroed, gasoline can be sold for R$ 5

THE fuel price was one of the big issues of 2021. The reason is related to the constant rises in the value of gasoline, ethanol and diesel at the pumps, which can reach amounts bordering on absurd. To try to ease the increases, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) decided to zero the ICMS.

This is the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which is added to the final value of fuel sold in the country.

The agency’s decision freezes the collection of the tax in all Brazilian states, including the Federal District. The change is in effect from November 1, 2021, and will remain in effect until January 31, 2022.

Will gasoline be cheaper?

Many people believe that the main cause of the increase in fuel is ICMS, however, it is necessary to clarify that there are other variables that also contribute to the rise in prices.

Among them are the appreciation of the dollar against the devaluation of the real, Besides the rise in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market. In this way, the ICMS freeze works as a temporary palliative solution in the face of fuel increases.

What can actually promote a significant reduction in values ​​is the fall in the value of oil abroad. The lag could guarantee a 5% reduction in the prices found at pumps in a few months.

Gasoline can be sold for R$ 5

Still without a definite future to contain the rises in fuel, lawmakers are working to, in a way, try to ease the impact of constant increases in gasoline and diesel on the pockets of Brazilians.

For this, the Federal Senate developed Bill No. 1472, which creates a program to stabilize fuel prices. Authored by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), the proposal aims to change the pricing policy for gasoline, diesel and LPG, in addition to creating a tax on oil exports.

If approved, the measure could reduce the price of a liter of gasoline in the country from almost R$ 8 to R$ 5. The same can happen with the cooking gas, with a reduction from R$ 120 to R$ 65. On the processing of the bill, the text will go on to a vote in the Senate plenary and, if approved, will go on for consideration in the Chamber of Deputies.