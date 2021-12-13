With worst ibope since 2014, The More Life, The Better! only surpasses historic failure · TV News

Three weeks on the air, The More Life, The Better! it already causes concern because of its audience. Even praised by those who watch it, Globo’s seven o’clock telenovela has the second worst start in the history of the timetable. The only plot that scored less was Além do Horizonte (2014), one of the biggest failures of the track.

Second survey carried out by TV news, the production written by Mauro Wilson and starring Giovanna Antonelli, Vladimir Brichta, Valentina Herszage and Mateus Solano has an average of 20.4 points in São Paulo in its first 17 episodes shown.

His record so far came on the 7th, with an average of 22.8 points — below the target of the hour, which is currently 25 points. The bad phase of the vast majority of Globo’s products helps explain the poor performance. Um Lugar ao Sol, a nine o’clock soap opera, also failed in the indexes.

The More Life the Better! only managed to surpass this period on air the indexes of Além do Horizonte. Produced in 2014 and considered one of the most complicated soap operas to understand because of its supernatural theme, the plot scored 19.8 points at its beginning.

Even Geração Brasil (2014), another failure in the history of the seven and which carries the reputation of shame to this day, achieved more audiences at the beginning than Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, with 21.3 points.

The More Life the Better! stays on the air until May 2022. In its place, Cara e Coragem appears, starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado. It will be written by Claudia Souto, the same as Pega Pega (2017).

Also next year, Globo will also have Tente Another Vez in the seven o’clock range. The production was created by Rosane Svartman, the same as Totalmente Demais (2016) and Bom Sucesso (2019).