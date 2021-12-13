withdrawals exceed deposits in November

In November, withdrawals of money from savings exceeded deposits. This is what the Central Bank reported last week. Thus, the value of withdrawals surpassed withdrawals by R$ 12.377 billion, being the largest net withdrawal for the month in the historical series, started in 1995. It is worth mentioning that, last month, deposits reached R$ 281.713 billion, while withdrawals totaled R$294.09 billion.

In addition, in November 2020, there were also more deposits than withdrawals. In this case, representing a positive balance of R$ 1.479 billion. From January to November, there was a total withdrawal of R$ 43.157 billion. Also last year, the company raised R$ 166.31 billion in resources, the highest annual amount in the historical series.

This result was mainly influenced by the Emergency Aid deposits and the increased interest in investments during the Covid-19 crisis. During the month of November, the investment yielded 0.44%, according to the Central Bank.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the remuneration of savings deposits is made up of the Referential Rate, which is currently at zero, plus 70% of the Selic rate. However, this rule is valid as long as the Selic rate is equal to or less than 8.5%. With the Selic above that, as is the case today, where it is at 9.25%, savings yield TR plus 0.5% per month.

This movement may be what explains the greater number of withdrawals rather than deposits. Mainly because savings are no longer a good investment option.

Image: New Africa/shutterstock.com