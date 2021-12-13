Without an agreement, Danilo Barbosa approaches the farewell to the club

After announcing the departures of Felipe Melo and Jailson, the board of Palmeiras continues analyzing the situation of other athletes in their squad. The most likely casualty is Danilo Barbosa, who, if nothing changes, will not be for next year. According to the website “Nosso Palestra” there is no agreement between the parties so far and Danilo is expected to return to Europe after Christmas; only a very big turnaround could change this situation.

There was a possibility that the midfielder would remain in the team until the Club World Cup, scheduled to take place between February 3rd and 12th, in the UAE, but a new loan extension or even the purchase of the player’s economic rights were alternatives that have not evolved. One last conversation should take place next Monday (13) to seal the exit.

As he understood that he had not been able to establish himself at Palmeiras, Danilo was reluctant about a possible stay until the Worlds, which will hardly happen. The fixed value established in the contract for the purchase of the player loaned by Nice is 6.5 million euros – approximately R$ 42 million at the current price.

Danilo Barbosa arrived at Palmeiras in March 2021 and played his last game with the Alviverde shirt in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América – a 2-1 victory over Flamengo in overtime. At the time, the defensive midfielder entered the second stage and helped the team to reach the tri-championship of America.