Woman stabbed to death by her partner, who killed himself after the crime – Gerais

Victim’s body was found by 9-year-old son (photo: Social Networks)

A woman was stabbed to death by her partner, who killed himself after the crime. The case took place in Campestre, in the south of Minas, and was discovered by the victim’s grandmother this Sunday (12/12), who went to the couple’s house accompanied by the woman’s son, a 9-year-old boy.

According to the police, the 24-year-old grandmother of Tainara Anatividade da Silva had found her granddaughter missing since last Thursday (9/12) and decided to go to each of the victim’s homes. The elderly woman was accompanied by the woman’s 9-year-old son. The child would have jumped out the window and seen the mother’s body lying near the door.

Woman was killed with 11 stab wounds by her partner (photo: Social Networks)

The police said the victim was killed with 11 stab wounds and soon after the crime, his partner, 48-year-old Valdir Reis da Silva, had hanged himself with a rope in the kitchen. The knife used by the suspect was found beside his body.

According to police, the couple had lived in the place for about a year and the place had no signs of forced entry. The Civil Police Inspection was at the residence. The couple’s bodies were taken to the Legal Medical Institute of Poos de Caldas.

Also according to the police report, the deaths would have happened 24 or 36 hours before the crime was discovered.