Woman Who Bought Fake Vaccine Passport Dies From Covid

A 57-year-old Frenchwoman who purchased a fake vaccine passport died of severe Covid-19 symptoms. The case was made public on Thursday (9).

The person in charge of the ICU at the hospital that attended her said the story serves as a warning to those who have been using false receipts. “I hope that this very sad story will impact people who walk around with a fake certificate and colleagues who issue fake certificates,” said Dr. Djillali Annane.

The patient got the infection from her 13-year-old son who had been attending school. If I hadn’t omitted that I was not vaccinated, I would have received medical care aimed at patients without vaccines. Cpm Metropolis information.

For what reason did you forge a vaccine passport?

The patient’s widower stated that she had purchased the false document in order not to be fired from her job as a receptionist and that, during her hospital stay, she did not allow him to tell the truth to the medical staff.

The patient died on December 10 of severe acute respiratory syndrome. “If the doctors knew that my wife had not been vaccinated, she would have been saved. But she didn’t want me to say it. (…) because I was afraid of a lawsuit”, he said.

