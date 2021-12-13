Woman who presented false vaccination certificate to doctors dies of Covid-19 in French hospital

PARIS — A 57-year-old Frenchwoman, with no risk factors, died of a severe form of Covid-19 in early December at a hospital in the Paris region. The case caused anger among doctors, after discovering that the vaccination certificate was fake, purchased for around 200 euros. Doctors warn that if he had told the truth, the woman could have been saved, as the treatment would have been different and the risk of serious illness would have been reduced.

The patient, with no medical record, was admitted in early December to Raymond Poincaré hospital, in Garches, on the outskirts of Paris, with a false document purchased by a doctor, confirming that she had been vaccinated.

The patient’s husband, who did not have her name revealed, told the television station BFMTV that his wife had contracted Covid-19 from her 13-year-old son, who was infected at school. In view of the worsening of her symptoms, the patient had to be hospitalized in the emergency room of the Raymond-Poincaré hospital, in Garches. Already with a poor state of health, the woman lied at the time of hospitalization, ensuring that she had been vaccinated.

The medical teams started the treatment, following the protocol applied to people vaccinated and without comorbidities. Alerted by the seriousness of the case, the medical team carried out several complementary tests, including a test to investigate antibodies against the coronavirus, which revealed that the French woman had not been vaccinated.

“It was the first time we saw a young woman, with no known comorbidities, a priori vaccinated, who developed such a severe form of the disease,” ICU director Dijillali Annane told Radio France Info.

If doctors knew about the actual status of vaccination, another protocol would have been applied, with drugs that are more effective in reducing the risk of disease progression.

“I hope this very sad story has an impact on people who walk around with a fake certificate and on colleagues who issue fake certificates,” added the director.

The immunized husband said he could not convince the woman to get vaccinated. She chose to buy the fake vaccination certificate from a doctor who works in Nice. This practice was strongly criticized by the head of the ICU in Garches.

“To all my colleagues, who prescribe false vaccination certificates, I want to say that they are doing their patients a disservice and are cheating on them! – denounced.

Both are Muslims and she believed when she read on the Internet about the presence of “pork products” in the vaccine. The case was a reason for discussion between the couple. According to the companion to the medical team, the patient would have purchased the false certificate so as not to lose her job as a receptionist.

“If the doctors knew my wife wasn’t vaccinated, she would have been saved. But she did not want me to say, because she was afraid of a lawsuit – explained to BFMTV.

The woman had to undergo PCR tests to show her boss, as she works as a receptionist, until one day someone from work told her that they knew someone who could make a health pass for 200 euros. Concerned about her job, the Frenchwoman acquired it illegally.

Wanted, the doctor in Nice claims that his professional card was stolen. The press officer of the mayor of Nice confirmed information and said that a complaint had been filed against a city health center that reportedly issued hundreds of false health passports in recent months. An investigation was opened.