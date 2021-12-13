Woman with fake vaccination card dies of covid and doctors uprising | World

A woman who bought a fake vaccination certificate died of covid-19 on Friday (10) and angered the medical staff at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in France, who believed they could save the patient’s life if they knew she didn’t. was vaccinated. Information is from G1.

The 57-year-old housewife took a covid from her 13-year-old son and was admitted with mild symptoms of the disease. She did not have any comorbidity and guaranteed that she was vaccinated, presenting a certificate at the time of admission, which made the medical team adopt the protocol for vaccinated patients without comorbidity. Without being immunized, her health condition progressed rapidly, with acute respiratory syndrome. Because of this, the doctors decided to carry out several additional tests to understand the case, including a test to investigate antibodies against the coronavirus. “It was the first time we saw a young woman, without known comorbidities, vaccinated a priori, and who developed a severe form of the disease”, reported the director of the ICU. Vaccination fraud was seen in the results.

According to her husband, who is immunized, the false certificate was for the woman to keep her job as a receptionist. He was unable to convince his wife to take any doses of the anti-covid vaccines. “I hope this very sad story impacts people who walk around with a fake certificate and colleagues who issue fake certificates,” said Dr. Djillali Annane.The woman bought the certificate from a doctor in Nice.