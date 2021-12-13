‘You are alone’ · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will break his friendship with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. “You’re alone,” the good guy will shoot, disappointed.

After meeting Lara (Andréia Horta), the native of Goiás will cry the pitangas one more time on the shoulder of Joy’s companion (Lara Tremouroux) in this Monday (13) chapter. Moved by having seen his ex-fiancée, the executive will get drunk and offend his friend, who will beg him to abandon the farce of living like Renato (Cauã Reymond).

“Impressive, it was Renato who came into my life and I lost everything,” Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will begin to vent. He will burst into tears for having mistreated the cook: “Worse than Christian, worse than Renato, it’s me: the mixture of the two. The worst of both gathered in me. That’s what I’ve come to. And there’s no going back. .”

“All I wanted was to go back home. To Lara. But there’s nowhere to go back”, will add the businessman. Ravi will opine that it was the rich twin who stole Christian’s life, but he doesn’t realize it because of the woman’s family money.

Playback/TV Globo

Ravi will break up with Christian

The boy will be upset and will shoot offenses at the driver: “Without my help, you can’t get a job. Screwed up, with nowhere to drop dead, registered with the police… And that’s why, before coming to lay a stand, remember that I am I’m the one who supports you. It’s just me you’ve got. Just as I’ve only got you.”

“Not anymore. You want to get on with it, go ahead. I’m coming down here. I’m sorry, but… From now on, I wish you good luck, but… You’re alone,” Ravi will retort.