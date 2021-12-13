‘Young people make a difference and it’s hard to digest’

Catalan team could not hold the result and ended up giving the tie to Osasuna this Sunday.

The same week he was eliminated from the Champions League, Barcelona gave the tie 2-2 to Osasuna, this Sunday, in a game of the 17th round of Laliga.

Result considered insufficient for coach Xavi Hernández. After the match, the coach detonated the team’s performance, which hasn’t won for three games.

”One point is insufficient. The taste you have is bad. We compete well. When it was 2-1, we tried to keep the ball and were unsuccessful. We urgently have to change the dynamic. We have not been calm. We can’t dominate the ball. They locked us up. We suffer. We don’t gain anything,” the Spaniard said at a news conference.

With important embezzlements such as Jordi Alba, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Depay, Barça had to bet on the young people trained in La Masia. Gavi provided assistance, while Nico González and Ezzalzouli scored the goals. For Xavi, the boys made the difference on the field, despite not being able to hold the victory.

”Extraordinary Abde, Gavi and Nico. They are supporting the team in difficult times. The effort is extraordinary. Young people make a difference and that is hard to digest. It’s both positive and negative, because they won’t always perform excellently because they’re young. Abde’s game is spectacular, and also Nico and Gavi’s. But they can’t be the props. You have to work. We urgently need the victory,” said the coach.