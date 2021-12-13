Youtuber Juninho Manella is the new reinforcement of Londrina FC

The Youtuber Juninho Manella, from the channel ‘Vosso Canal’, was announced this Saturday afternoon (12) by Londrina EC. He arrives in the forward position and was the club’s first reinforcement for the 2022 season.

At 26, Juninho has around two million followers on Instagram and six million subscribers on Youtube. He is the son of former Tubarão player Edson Vieira, one of the youngest players in history to wear the club’s shirt.

1st REINFORCEMENT!! ⚽ Forward Juninho Manella is the first reinforcement of Londrina Esporte Clube’s main team aiming at the 2022 season! Welcome Juninho! Check out more information and interview on our website:

https://t.co/xZnCtSGHRt pic.twitter.com/2DxUHUEczY — Londrina EC (@LondrinaEC)

December 12, 2021





Check out the club’s official note:

“Striker Juninho Manella, aged 26, is the new reinforcement of Londrina Esporte Clube’s main team for the 2022 season. The athlete will re-present himself with the squad on January 3, aiming at the season with Campeonato Paranaense, Copa do Brasil and Brazilian Series B Championship.

Juninho is the son of former Tubarão player Edson Vieira, who started his career in the early 1980s as one of the youngest players in history to wear the Alviceleste shirt.

Juninho spoke of the happiness of being a player at Londrina Esporte Clube. “Feeling of happiness, very happy to play for a team where I was born, where I grew up, where my whole family lives and lived, at the same time I know that this becomes a little more pressure, even because of being here, meeting the fans and Everything else, the more I’m sure it will be a good thing”, declared Juninho Manella, Tubarão’s new reinforcement.

Being Edson Vieira’s son, Manella commented that since he was little he had been with Londrina, that his father always spoke of the club that revealed him and where he made his family.

“I’m a striker, my characteristics are dribbling and submission, the issues that I have the most difficulties I’ve been working on to improve, I came here to train with Londrina’s under-20 and I want to, I put that as the main thing, I’m a guy I’ll never be there on the field without giving my all, to be evolving and helping Tubarão”, highlighted Juninho.

Manella stressed to the Alviceleste supporter to embrace this project, trust the club, as the supporter will be represented by him on the field and that Tubarão will have an excellent season in the year 2022.”