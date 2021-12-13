Zara Rutherford may become the world’s youngest aviator at 19

Pilot Zara Ruherford is closer to her dream of becoming the youngest woman ever to fly around the globe. At the age of 19, she arrived in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (11), flying from the European continent, in Vladivostok, Russia. Information is from Reuters.

Before this historic stretch, precisely because it brings her closer to the record, Zara was in the US, more specifically in Alaska. She started her trip around the world in August, when she left Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium.

“It’s been challenging. I was stuck in Alaska because of visa and weather issues for a month and then got stuck in Russia for another month also because of visa and weather. Christmas, but I don’t think that will happen anymore. It’s an adventure,” he told the agency.

Zara’s new ultimate goal is to travel 51,000 kilometers across five continents and 52 countries by mid-January. She has faced greater difficulties on the trip due to border restrictions imposed for the control of covid-19 and, therefore, cannot explore the corners of each of its destinations.

“Although I’m not always welcome to visit, walk and experience restaurants and museums, I can always see them from the skies and it’s the most amazing thing,” she celebrated.

In addition to joining Guinness, Zara plans to become an astronaut one day and encourage other girls to pursue careers in science, technology and aviation.

“I was born into a family of aviators and was fortunate to have great role models and inspiration from my parents and grandparents. I want to build more on this heritage and inspire others. Only 5% of commercial pilots and 15% of computer scientists are The difference is huge,” he explains on his website.

“The youngest man to fly alone around the world, Travis Ludlow, was 18. The youngest woman, Shaesta Waiz, was 30 at the time of her flight. With mine, I hope to reduce this 11-year difference to 11 months “. Zara is getting closer to accomplishing this goal aboard a Shark ultralight plane, the fastest microlight in the world.