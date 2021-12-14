‍Viih Tube reveals that she was raped at age 16: “We don’t forget”

Now 21 years old and after a consecrated participation in the BBB21 (and in Gkay’s Farofa), viih tube just released the book canceled, an autobiography. At work, the influencer revealed that she was raped at age 16.

She said that she said no several times, but that the denial was not enough: “Even though I knew I tried to avoid it, I blamed myself for not having done anything but push him. The rape is always to blame, never the victim. Back then, I wasn’t aware that I didn’t need to be ashamed. It’s the kind of thing we don’t forget“he confesses.

Viih Tube also wrote that to this day is forced to live with the man who raped her, because he is part of the same artistic environment as she. “It gives me the creeps,” he said.

Sorry, she said that I would have liked to talk about it before, but he lacked courage.

Strength, Viih! #It’s not your fault