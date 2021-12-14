1 Giga Plan is launched by Sumicity

Sumicity, a communication provider, launched this Monday (13) a 1 Giga plan based entirely on optical fiber. Called Giga Conexão, the package is available in approximately 70 cities in Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, where it provides speeds of up to 920 Mbps in downloads and 460 Mbps in uploads.

The Giga Connection plan offers curation of applications such as Qualifica (application for professional qualification and personal development), Bit Trainers (physical activity) and Revistas Já! In addition to streaming Paramount+ and Rádio Mumo.

Sumicity was purchased in 2019 by the investment fund EB Capital, which controls Mob Telecom. Currently, the provider connects 1.5 million people in 400 homes, where it operates in cities such as Grande Vitória (ES), Resende, Campos de Goytacazes, Teresópolis, Rio das Ostras (RJ) and Paraíba (MG), and recently included in its operation the north coast of São Paulo.

The company has grown since it became controlled by the fund, as at the time it had 100 thousand connected homes. EB Capital partner Felipe Matsunaga tells in an interview that Sumicity was EB Capital’s first success story.

In 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the communication provider had an increase in its traffic of 42%, a growth that resulted in the acceleration of network expansion, according to former CEO of Sumicity, Fábio Abreu, at an event of Telesynthesis.

Sumicity plans to digitize its value chain, in addition to sales, in which 35% already takes place in the digital environment. It also plans to be more present in other aspects of the internet, such as customer service, billing and field services.

The company is among the ten largest fixed telephony providers in the country and showed a timid increase in the customer base between August and September 2021, where it expanded by 1.57%, accounting for 273.3 thousand users.