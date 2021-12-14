10 tech news to start the day (12/14)

Good Morning! We separate the main news from the world of Science and Technology so you can know everything that happened last Monday (13). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Log4j: Failure leaves Steam, Apple, Twitter and Minecraft vulnerable. The security vulnerability was found in the Log4j logging tool and could affect thousands of companies; check out more details.

2. WhatsApp: now only your contacts will know if you are online. Feature will be standardized and aim to reduce billing and eavesdropping on the messaging application.

3. First 6,000 Mega internet connection launched in Brazil. The 6,000 Mbps connection, unprecedented in the country, offers the same download and upload speeds.

4. PS5 and DualSense get new colors, arriving in January 2022. Check out more details about the PlayStation 5’s new color covers.

5. Ministry of Health suffers another attack from alleged ransomware. The cyber attack made it impossible for servers to access internal systems and so workers went home.

6. Golden Globe 2022: Check out the full list of nominees. The 79th edition of the Golden Globes will be held on January 9, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

7. Series in the Week: Season 2 of The Witcher debuts on Netflix; look! Other productions also make their way to Netflix streaming this week, which include Elite: Short Stories and the anime Aggretsuko; see agenda!

8. Elon Musk is named ‘Person of the Year’ by Time Magazine. The businessman was remembered for his initiatives and investments in new technologies and plans involving space travel.

9. First death caused by omicrons is recorded in the UK. According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the best thing people can do is take the booster.

10. Unearthed Roman skeleton is rare evidence of a crucified person. Excavation in an old village in what is now the UK found a possible victim with a nail stuck in his heel.