’12 million mothers head single households’

The oldest daughter of André Gonçalves and to whom the actor also owes alimony, Manuela Seiblitz, 23, from his relationship with actress Tereza Seiblitz, used social media on Monday to send a hint after her father criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for imprisonment for those who are unable to receive pension.

Daughter to whom André Gonçalves owes R$ 350 thousand in pension, works as a saleswoman in SC

André Gonçalves reviews the son he has with Myriam Rios after a year and a half

“Curiosity of the day: More than 5.5 million people do not have a father on record and about 12 million mothers head homes alone in Brazil”, posted the young woman in Instagram stories.

In an interview with O GLOBO, André spoke of the hurt he feels for not having a good relationship with his daughters anymore and said that he was blocked by them on social networks.

Manuela was raised far from her father and took over the lawsuit her mother was bringing against him in the Rio courts for a debt of R$ 109,000 referring to overdue pensions.

Another daughter to whom André Gonçalves owes an indirect pension Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Manuela is the daughter of André Gonçalves and actress Tereza Seiblitz Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Archive

In addition to her, the other daughter, Valentina, aged 18, from André’s marriage to Cynthia Benini, charges a debt of R$ 13.5 thousand in court, referring to the three-month delay in the pension of R$ 4.5 thousand. Due to the debt, the atoe was ordered under house arrest and will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

There is also another lawsuit, filed by Valentina’s mother in São Paulo, which charges André Gonçalves more than R$350 thousand for lack of previous payments to her daughter.

André Gonçalves with his daughter Valentina, in 2020 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

André lamented the fact that his daughters asked for his arrest on account of the pension debt. “They turned their backs on me for money. I know what a father I am. I’m not a criminal,” said the actor, “saying he can’t pay nearly R$500,000 in pension debt to his two daughters.

“I’m going to stop my career. I can’t stand being arrested. I don’t have R$350,000 or R$110,000. I don’t have a fixed salary or contract with anyone. I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been with them. A son can do that with the father… They lead a rich life and they want me to support this rich life. We went to court, tried the review, tried to reach an agreement with the mothers, and it was not accepted. What hurts me is that it comes there in the process ‘arrest order’ and who signs is the son”.

With his arrest decreed, André Gonçalves says: ‘I would never accept R$1 from Dani (Winits)’

André Gonçalves has a new prison order for not paying child support for his eldest daughter: ‘I’m going to end my career’

André is still the father of Pedro, aged 20, from his marriage to actress Myrian Rios. The boy is the only one the actor has a good relationship with today. He receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.