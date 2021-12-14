2022 São Paulo GP has the stands sold out in two days

Lewis Hamilton is cheered by the crowd that packed Interlagos (Photo: Jiri Krenek/Mercedes)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

The 2022 São Paulo GP, like this season’s, promises a full house between November 11th and 13th. Last Sunday (12), sales to the event’s grandstand sector were sold out in record time: just two days. With the spectacular race provided by the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021, the Brazilian public took the opportunity to ensure that the 2022 stage also has a full house.

This year, the Brit climbed 15 positions in Saturday’s sprint race and nine more in Sunday’s race to secure a victory that kept his title chances lit, with a celebration inspired by idol Ayrton Senna when he raised the Brazilian flag, requested by pilot to track inspectors in Interlagos.

About 181,000 people attended the racetrack over the three days of the Formula 1 event, which represents a record for Brazil in the category. In addition to the main event, on Sunday, with the São Paulo GP dispute, the public also followed the big news of the season, the sprint race, held on Saturday. The 2021 schedule also included two free practice sessions — one on Friday and the other on Saturday —, the qualifying session on Friday afternoon, and also the short run, with 24 laps in duration.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Lewis Hamilton won the São Paulo GP at Interlagos and wore the Brazilian flag on the podium (Photo: AFP)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

The events on the track also have the addition of attractions to excite the public, which in 2021 involved the performance of the national anthem, a live show and the final banner by gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

In 2022, the São Paulo GP is already scheduled for November 11, 12 and 13, as the penultimate stage of the year — between the Mexico and Abu Dhabi GPs. As it will be the 50th edition of the Formula 1 race in Brazil, the tendency is to expect other attractions to be confirmed over time. The Grand Prix Club, Pit Stop Club and Orange Tree Club VIP areas still have tickets available on the website www.eventim.com.br/f1saopaulo.

The event organizers emphasize that any sanitary protocol required by local authorities will be “strictly complied with” during the São Paulo 2022 GP.

“This is being manipulated”, reacted Hamilton in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: Reproduction)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.