3 reasons why the price of Ethereum could drop below $3K by the end of 2021

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), hit an all-time high of around $4,867 in early November, only to plummet nearly 20% a month later due to rising profit-taking sentiment.

And now, as the ETH quote holds $4,000 as a key support level, new selling risks are emerging in the form of various technical and fundamental indicators.

Rising wedge in ETH price

First, the Ether appears to have exited the “rising wedge,” a bearish reversal pattern that appears when the price tends upwards within a range defined by two ascending-but converging trendlines.

Simply put, as the Ether price approaches the highest point of the wedge, it risks breaking below the pattern’s lower trendline, a move that many technical charts see as an indication of further losses ahead. By doing this, your profit target appears at a length equal to the maximum height of the wedge when measured from the breaking point.

ETH/USD weekly price chart with rising wedge. Source: TradingView

As a result, the downtrend related to the Ether’s rising wedge comes in close to $2,800, also close to its 50-week exponential moving average (50-week EMA).

divergent write-off

The bearish outlook for the Ether market looms despite its ability to withstand massive selling pressures felt elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks.

For example, Bitcoin (BTC), the leading market capitalization cryptocurrency, dropped 30% nearly a month after setting its record high of $69,000 in early November, much larger than Ether’s decline over the same period. This has led many analysts to classify Ether as a “protection” against Bitcoin price declines – also while ETH/BTC reached its best levels in more than three years.

But that doesn’t take away the fact that Ether’s recent price rally has coincided with a decline in its weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI), signaling a growing divergence between price and momentum.

ETH/USD weekly price chart showing divergence between price and RSI. Source: TradingView

Furthermore, the recent pullback of the ETH price has also caused the RSI oscillator to drop below 70, a classic sell indicator.

The Fed’s “dot plot”

More unfavorable signs for Ether will come before the two-day US Federal Reserve System (Fed) meeting, starting on December 14, when the US central bank will discuss how quickly it may need to reduce its $120 billion program in monthly asset purchases in order to gain sufficient flexibility for potential rate increases in the next year.

Last month, the Fed announced that it would reduce its bond buying at a pace of $15 billion a month, suggesting that stimulus would run out in June 2022. However, a number of recent market reports show a shrinking in the bond market. work and persistently rising inflationary pressure prompted Fed officials to end the taper “maybe a few months earlier.”

20 CenBanks hold meetings next week as inflation keeps rising w/final decisions for 2021 due at the Fed, ECB, BoJ, BoE which together responsible for half of the world econ. CenBank balance sheets have risen in lockstep to ATHs, but now there could be divergence. https://t.co/GgOLGCNbjR pic.twitter.com/mrrhwUVcet — Holger Zschaepitz (@Sculdensuehner) December 12, 2021

Market expectations have also adjusted, with a Financial Times poll of 48 economists predicting the stimulus would end in March 2022 and most respondents favoring a rate hike in the second quarter.

The period of loose monetary policies after March 2020 was instrumental in raising the price of ETH by more than 3,330%. So the growing likelihood of a bottleneck could certainly put a brake on the current rally, if not the bull market as a whole, according to some.

From there I expect a very aggressive approach from the Fed because they’ll recognize we are in a bubble and something extreme needs to be done. Then we get our multi-year bear market. — KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) December 10, 2021

Markets anticipate the Fed will update its policy statement and summary economic forecasts (SEP) this week. In doing so, more central bank officials would adjust the “dot plot” to favor an earlier-than-expected rate hike against rising inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

