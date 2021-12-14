4 times youtuber was sensitive

Viih Tube’s participation in “BBB 21” was not only marked by criticism of the participant’s behavior in the reality show. The 21-year-old youtuber showed her “sensitive” side and commented on predictions shown in dreams about her fellow inmates — which has been rescued now that she’s admitted to being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend.
The main example happened on April 1st. Viih Tube told about a dream in which she discovered a betrayal of her ex-boyfriend Bruno Magri while getting dressed in the bathroom with her friend Thais Braz.
“I dreamed today that I was cuckold, that Bruno cheated on me with a girl with short hair and then I found out. I was here, when I left we went to a party and she was there. He couldn’t hide from me, she came and kissed him,” he told youtuber in confinement.
Between hits and misses, Viih Tube shared other dreams with the brothers and made guesses about what would happen in the most watched house in Brazil.
Departure from Thais
After Thais Braz left home in the season’s 10th elimination, Viih Tube said in conversation with attendees that he anticipated her friend’s elimination.
“I’m feeling really bad because she asked me if I thought she was going out and I said no, but I was scared, you know?”, he said in a conversation with João Luiz and Camilla de Lucas.
“I could only feel that I thought Arthur wasn’t going to leave! I said that a few times to him, but I could really feel it, really,” he added in the sequence.
Gil in the final?
The predictions of Victoria’s dreams did not always materialize. One of the cases that did not come true involved Gil do Vigor, one of the most beloved participants in the public.
“I dreamed you were in the final. I swear on my life and I believe in it,” she said in a conversation with the participant.
“I really want to be deceived,” Gil replied during the story. Camilla de Lucas also joked with youtuber questioning about the presence of the other finalists.
Gilberto was fourth in the edition and left the program just two days before the final dispute between champions Juliette, Fiuk and Camilla de Lucas.
Luck test alert
Viih Tube took the lead right after Thais was eliminated. Days later, she revealed a dream she had about her best friend in confinement during a conversation with Camilla and João.
“I dreamed it was a test of luck, and the number I chose was a wall. She (Thaís) warned me: ‘Don’t choose this number.’ She could watch it, I could understand that she wasn’t in here. And then I went to the seawall,” he reported.
“Now she’s going to be neurotic if she’s going to pick a number,” Camilla said, making John laugh.
The dream didn’t come true either. Vitória remained in the house for almost three weeks until she went to the wall for the first time, receiving three votes from the house, and not in a test of luck.
the elimination itself
Viih Tube was the 13th eliminated from “BBB 21”, leaving the program in its first wall. Five days before her departure, the participant stated that she would leave the house soon.
“Really, I look at the people who stayed and I feel that, if I go to the wall with any of them, I’ll leave. I feel it in my heart,” he said in a conversation with Juliette and João Luiz after Caio Afiune’s elimination.
YouTuber said he dreamed of his own elimination and also highlighted that it was “very difficult to stay” during an x-ray when talking about the dispute with Fiuk and Gilberto.
Between the departure of Caio and Viih Tube, João Luiz was also eliminated from the program. YouTuber left the reality with 96.69% of the votes, the third biggest rejection of the program, behind Karol Conká (99.17%) and Nego Di (98.76%).
‘I take dreams seriously’
One day after leaving the reality, Viih Tube commented on how much he believes in dreams in an interview with Fátima Bernardes on “Encontro”.
“I don’t take my dreams lightly! I take them very seriously. When I dream something and I think it’s going wrong, I keep thinking: ‘Is it really going to go?'”, he said.
The BBB participant also reported that her dreams were influenced by missing family members. “It gathered a lot in my head.”