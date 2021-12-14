More and more, Brazilians are becoming interested in investments. Much of this is due to the low income of savings. Although it seems complicated to access, the Stock Exchange has also attracted people’s attention. Because of that, check below 5 reasons for you to invest in the Stock Exchange.

You’ll likely like it too:

Attention: XP Visa Infinite Card is now free for those who invest only R$5,000

Favelas Stock Exchange opens with IPO of 2 companies focused on communities

What are the points of the Ibovespa (Stock Exchange) index?

5 reasons for you to invest in the Stock Exchange

The Stock Exchange represents the environment in which stock trading takes place. In this location, investors can buy and sell various assets. For those who trade on the stock exchange, the goal is undoubtedly to make profits with their investments.

In Brazil, the only stock exchange that exists is the B3 (Brazil, Bolsa, Balcão). It is the result of a merger between Bovespa, Cetip and BM&F. To apply, you must have a brokerage account. This company is the bridge between the stock market and investors.

Several people can invest in the Stock Exchange: Investment can be made by anyone, not just those with money. To do this, just open an account at a brokerage. It is possible to make investments with little money: it is not necessary to have a lot of capital to invest in the Stock Exchange. There are even shares with values ​​below R$ 10. User can have easier access: due to advances in technology, investing in stocks is increasingly accessible. Through online platforms, you can manage applications, study more about investments and make stock buy and sell transactions. Investor can be a partner in large companies: when buying shares on the Stock Exchange, the citizen becomes a partner in the company. As the company grows, the opportunities to raise money are greater. Applications can be carried out abroad: investment abroad is increasingly accessible. In short, when investing in a foreign stock exchange, you can expose your portfolio to international currencies. In addition, it is also possible to buy profit shares from institutions operating outside Brazil.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com