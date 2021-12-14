5 rights that every diabetic has but few people know

About 13 million Brazilians live with diabetes, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease does not cause great consequences on the patient’s health when it is under control, but the problems can be great when it is not.

Depending on its degree, diabetes can prevent workers from performing their work activities. This happens, for example, in the case of blindness or amputation of limbs.

But do you know what rights are guaranteed to a person who has diabetes? If you want to know some very important ones, keep reading.

1- Disability Retirement

By itself, the disease is not disabling. However, in more serious cases that lead to blindness or amputations, the worker can apply for disability retirement. The grace period to get the benefit is 12 contributions. In addition, the insured must prove incapacity to work for a period exceeding 15 consecutive days.

2- BPC/LOAS

Created to serve seniors over 65 years of age and people with a disability, the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) is aimed at families with a family income of less than a quarter of the minimum wage. If the patient for some reason does not get disability retirement, he or she can try this benefit.

3- Health plan

No health plan provider can refuse membership to a customer because he or she is diabetic. It is worth mentioning that the contracting party who is already aware of the disease must inform his condition at the time of contracting.

In addition, the company can add an amount to the monthly fee claiming preexisting illness or injury. Another possibility is temporary partial coverage, in which the patient needs to wait 24 months after signing the contract to have access to surgeries, high-tech beds and highly complex procedures related to the preexisting disease.

4- Life insurance

As in the previous topic, the company that offers life insurance cannot exclude diabetics. In most cases where they are accepted, users pay up to three times as much as a person without diabetes. Therefore, when taking out life insurance, it is important to verify whether or not diabetes is covered by the contract.

5- Medicines

Another right of people with diabetes is to receive the medication necessary for their treatment, free of charge, including application materials and equipment used to monitor capillary blood glucose. These inputs are available upon registration on the SUS card and/or on the Hypertension and Diabetes Program – Hiperdia.