51 years with care in the digital age

Cooperative invests in new technologies, in addition to expanding service channels

After the successful experience in digital monitoring of patients with Covid-19, Unimed Piracicaba moves towards technological innovation and expansion of services on the day (12/14) when it celebrates 51 years: the 24h Teleservice platform (for emergencies) — Einstein Conecta will be available from January 2022 on the Institution’s website and application for more than 190,000 beneficiaries in the city and region, providing new channels of contact.

“Now, with the availability of this platform, beneficiaries will have an exclusive online medical counseling service – adult and pediatric, with trained professionals from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, seven days a week, 24 hours a day”, said Carlos Joussef, president of Unimed Piracicaba .

The manager says that the new digital service, available on the Unimed SP Clientes website and application, is a feature that puts the beneficiary in direct contact with doctors, via cell phone or computer, to assist cases in need of faster service.

With this new technological resource, it is also possible to plan and execute care plans for patients with acute conditions or chronic diseases. “We are going to apply all the expertise we have acquired in the virtual monitoring of patients with coronaviruses to provide assistance to patients with other pathologies”, he highlighted.

Breaking barriers

Digital platforms represent a paradigm shift. With them, Unimed Piracicaba teams take care of beneficiaries beyond the Institution’s borders.

Today, the Cooperative’s digital health has an application aimed at the beneficiary — Unimed SP Clients for scheduling cardiac exams at the Unimed Hospital’s Heart Unit, such as ergometric and cardiopulmonary tests, echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, Holter and Map, copy of bank slip, card virtual, authorizations, medical guide, usage extract, exam portal and Cooperative news. The technology extends to the cooperating physician, who has an exclusive application for the Institution’s internal treatments.

There are other services, such as telemonitoring, telerehabilitation and telemedicine in the care units (Unimed Corpo e Mente, Unimed Preventive Medicine and Health Life — Viver Bem) and intensive care units at Hospital Unimed Piracicaba.

Other novelties are the 24-hour teleradiology services at Hospital Unimed, which interprets imaging exams through a digital platform, with reports signed by the Einstein medical team, and 24-hour telepsychology, online therapy at any time, with renowned psychologists.

“Innovating has become essential because our mission is always to provide the best medical care for beneficiaries in the city and region, in addition to optimizing care flows and processes,” added Joussef.

New technologies have provided Unimed Piracicaba with substantial results in the development of advanced solutions for patient care, diagnosis and treatment, without losing proximity to people.

Therefore, the trend is to increase investment in tools to improve processes, increase clinical staff productivity and improve patient care.

“The pandemic accelerated the digitization of processes not only in healthcare, but in all sectors. Telehealth applications and services came to facilitate and optimize care, shorten the distance between doctor and patient, providing more flexibility and autonomy in the care journey”, concluded Joussef.