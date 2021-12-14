Everyone who dreams of losing weight has most likely faced crazy diets, endless fasts, detox juices and teas. But today you’ll find a simple list, based on expert opinion, that can help you lose some calories and improve your lifestyle.

6 common habits that can help you lose weight faster

1. Do not repeat the same food twice a day (except vegetables)

This tip is important so that there is an amount of varied foods, therefore, more different nutrients on the menu.

An example is: if you chose to eat toast in the morning, choose another whole carbohydrate, such as quinoa, for lunch or dinner, thus obtaining the necessary variation.

2. Vegetables are essential

In addition to all the nutrients found in these foods, they have good amounts of fiber and antioxidant components, being essential for weight loss, combined, of course, with a low-calorie diet.

Several studies, such as the one carried out by the European Journal of Nutritio, prove that even following the same diet, people who eat vegetables, at least four times a week, on the menu, lose more weight.

3. A good night’s sleep

8:30 am of sleep is recommended to help those who want to lose weight.

Work by numerous researchers brought together a group of people on the same diet and, notably, those who slept the full eight hours had better results and loss of measurements, as in the Annals of Internal Medicine study.

4. Drink more water

The recommended by experts is 01 liter of water for every 23 kg. For example, a person weighing 69 kg should consume 03 liters of water daily.

That’s because the more water you drink, the more liquid is released. This habit also directly helps in reducing fluid retention, in addition to contributing to excellent body functionality.

5. Insert HIIT in workouts

High Intensity Interval Training or high intensity interval training is a very effective method of speeding up your metabolism and is great for burning calories quickly.

The method consists of performing the exercise at high intensity for about 30 seconds to 1 minute and then resting for the same time. But it is worth noting that there may be variations from person to person.

It is essential to have follow-up with a professional physical educator to reduce the chances of injury.

HIIT is generally used in aerobic exercise such as cycling and running. However, it is possible to use the technique in anaerobics, such as weight training.

6. Cut down on carbohydrates

Pasta, candy, cookies are great enemies of people who dream of losing weight and reducing measures.

In addition to carbohydrates being prone to fluid retention, the body has difficulty digesting and using up all the sugar these products offer.

Then, the brilliant idea of ​​stocking up, forming the dreaded fats, due to the excess of sugar, emerges.

A good option is to replace sweets with fruits, such as avocado, watermelon, strawberry and apple.

Warning: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. In case of doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.