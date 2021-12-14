7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale hit the east coast of Indonesia in the early hours of Tuesday (14), according to data from the Geological Survey of the United States (USGS, its acronym in English).

The tremor was detected at 10:20 am local time (00:20 am Brasília time) in Mar das Flores, south of the archipelago.

The country’s meteorological agency even issued a tsunami warning due to the force of the earthquake, at a depth of 18.5 km. Hours later, the tsunami risk was ruled out.

Authorities said one person was injured and minor damage was reported.

Romanus Woga, deputy head of the Sikka Regency, the district closest to the epicenter of the earthquake, told CNN who felt four or five major tremors that caused people in the town of Maumere to flee their homes.

He said people living near coastal areas fled to higher ground.

Romanus, who is driving around town to check on the situation there, said no buildings or houses have been visibly damaged so far.

Indonesia is situated in the “Pacific Circle of Fire”, an area of ​​high seismic activity that lies on several tectonic plates.

At least 48 people died and hundreds were injured when Mount Semeru volcano erupted on the island of Java on 4 December.

In December 1992, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and tsunami hit Flores Island, killing more than 2,000 people.

*Information from Reuters and Masrur Jamaluddin and Anne Claire Stapleton of CNN